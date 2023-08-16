Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market to grow by USD 7,687.43 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing demand for biologics and targeted therapies drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inflammatory bowel disease market size is expected to grow by USD 7,687.43 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.77% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The rise in chronic gastrointestinal illnesses and escalating healthcare spending are propelling the expansion of the North American IBD market. Additionally, the market's growth is spurred by pharmaceutical and biotechnology enterprises intensifying their research and development endeavours to create innovative IBD medications, alongside the prevalence of both global and regional market players. This trend is anticipated to persist during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market 2023-2027

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market: Increasing demand for biologics and targeted therapies

The increasing demand for biologics and targeted therapies are notably driving the market growth. Surgery is conducted as a remedy for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease patients, aiming to alleviate symptoms. Due to the heightened vulnerability of individuals with Crohn's disease to colon cancer, surgical interventions are at times employed to manage both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, reducing the risk of cancer development. However, the potential risks associated with gastrointestinal surgeries, such as infection, marginal ulceration, malabsorption, and strictures, could impede the widespread adoption of surgery as an IBD treatment approach. These heightened risks have prompted pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms to shift their focus toward the development of biologics and sophisticated targeted therapies for gastrointestinal conditions like IBD. These biologics and targeted treatments are tailored to address specific proteins, tissues, or genetic factors contributing to IBD, signifying a transition towards their utilization as an alternative to traditional IBD therapies. This shift is expected to foster the growth of the global IBD market during the forecast period.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market: New Launches Of IBD Therapeutics

The new launches of IBD therapeutics are a primary trend in the inflammatory bowel disease market. Companies operating within the global IBD market are dedicating their efforts to the creation of novel therapeutic options, encompassing both small molecules and biologics, intended for the treatment of diverse forms of IBD. The advancement of cutting-edge treatments targeting inflammatory bowel diseases has been bolstered by heightened investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical entities, coupled with the introduction of new products. Such developments and an expansion in the number of new launches and product approvals of therapeutics for IBD are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Players:

The inflammatory bowel disease market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the inflammatory bowel disease market by distribution channel (Offline and Online), type (Crohn disease and Ulcerative colitis), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. An integral component within the worldwide IBD market, the offline channel constitutes a vital conduit for the distribution of IBD therapeutics via conventional physical pharmacies and drugstores. While the global IBD market has observed an upsurge in the adoption of online distribution avenues, owing to their convenience and user-friendly nature, the influence of offline channels on the market remains significant. Consumers frequently gravitate towards procuring medications from brick-and-mortar establishments due to the assurance of immediate availability and the opportunity for direct interactions with pharmacists. This inclination supports the offline channel, enabling both well-established and emerging pharmaceutical enterprises to extend their reach to a broader base of the consumer.

Related Reports:

The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size is forecast to increase by USD 39.32 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (RA, psoriasis, and MS), drug class (anti-inflammatory biologicals, corticosteroids, and NSAIDs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World). The unmet need for safer biologics for RA is notably driving the anti-inflammatory drugs market growth.

The bronchiectasis drugs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 326.01 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (antibiotics, expectorants, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing cases of associated risks are the key factor driving the growth of the bronchiectasis drugs market.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,687.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

