Inflammatory Disease Healing Data via Palatin's Novel Melanocortin Receptor Agonists Presented at the 19th Annual Peptide Therapeutics Symposium

Data presented from clinical and preclinical studies

Melanocortin agonism reduces stress signaling and resolves inflammation

Potential to treat inflammatory diseases without immunosuppression

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, presented a poster titled "Harnessing the Melanocortin System to Heal Inflammatory Diseases" at the 19th Annual Peptide Therapeutics Symposium held October 22-23, 2024 in person and virtually in La Jolla, California. Paul S. Kayne, Ph.D., lead author and Vice President Biological Sciences at Palatin Technologies, presented the poster. A copy of the poster can be found on Palatin's website at www.palatin.com under Resources.

"The impressive data supports the use of melanocortin agonists to treat inflammatory diseases safely without immunosuppression," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin.

The poster presentation illustrates data from clinical and preclinical studies for three proprietary melanocortin agonists:

PL9643 ophthalmic solution demonstrated effectiveness with statistical significance across multiple clinical signs and reduced symptomatic ocular pain in the Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical trial. This demonstrates that PL9643 has a positive effect across multiple regions of the eye in patients with moderate and severe dry eye disease (DED), with an excellent ocular safety/tolerability profile. PL9643 offers a potentially differentiating efficacy and safety/tolerability profile from currently available treatments for DED.

Oral PL8177 effectively reduced colonic damage and inflammation, and improved stool consistency and fecal occult blood in rat animal models of ulcerative colitis (UC). These results were supported by histopathological analysis and by snRNA-seq data. PL8177 treatment improved the total colitis index in the rat model and biased gut macrophages to the anti-inflammatory M2 state in the same animals. Interim results from an in-progress Phase 2, double-blind safety and efficacy trial in adult participants with active UC is expected later this year.

Subcutaneous BID administration of PL9654 reduced vision loss and photoreceptor degeneration in the streptozotocin (STZ) rat model. Genomic and proteomic analysis illustrates that PL9654 0.05 mg/kg causes a reduction in microglia and negative enrichment of genes associated with immune-related pathways, with a simultaneous increase in pro-resolution, suggesting a reduction in inflammatory processes. PL9654 is Palatin's lead development compound for treating various retinal diseases.

About the Peptide Therapeutics Symposium

The Peptide Therapeutics Symposium was established in 2005 as an annual scientific meeting that brings together world leaders in peptide research from academia and the biopharmaceutical industries. The meeting focuses on advances in core technology pertinent to peptide-based drug discovery and therapeutic candidate development.

About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists and Inflammation

The melanocortin receptor ("MCR") system has effects on inflammation, reduction in stress signaling, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1R through MC5R. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects. Many tissues and immune cells located throughout the body, including the gut, kidney and eye, express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation. Drugs based on melanocortin agonists have been approved by the FDA for treating several conditions, including female sexual dysfunction, inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, and rare forms of genetic obesity.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

