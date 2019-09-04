Inflatable Boat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in inflatable boat market to 2024 by segments floor type (Aluminum, Fiberglass, Air mattress, and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)





The future of inflatable boat market looks promising with opportunities in leisure, defense, and other end use industry. Inflatable boat is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers of growth for this market are rising spending on recreation and leisure activities and increasing deployment of inflatable boats in maritime security.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the inflatable boat industry, include increasing demand for synthetic material to reduce wood in manufacturing of boat deck and increasing usage of eco-friendly material in boat manufacturing.



The study includes the inflatable boat market trends and forecasts for the inflatable boat market through 2024, segmented by floor type and region as follows:



Inflatable Boat Industry by Floor type (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

Aluminium Fiberglass Air mattress Others



Inflatable Boat Industry by Boat type (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

Soft Rigid



Inflatable Boat Industry by End use industry (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

Leisure Defense Others



Inflatable Boat Industry by Region (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Switzerland Germany France Italy APAC China Japan Australia New Zealand ROW Argentina

Some of the inflatable boat industry companies profiled in this report include Zodiac Milpro, Woosung I.

B, Brig Rigid Intelligent, AB Inflatable, William Jet Tender, Hifei Inflatable Boat, Highfeild Boat, Achilles Inflatable Boat and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, soft inflatable boat is expected to be the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of low cost, very light weight, and easy to transport.



Within this market, inflatable boats for leisure application is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing middle class population and increasing participation in recreational boating.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume due to economic expansion and increasing tourist attraction toward water leisure. North America is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising spending on recreational activities and increasing water sports events.



Some of the features of "Inflatable Boat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Inflatable boat market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Inflatable boat market size by various applications such as floor type, boat type, end use type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Inflatable boat market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of inflatable boat in the inflatable boat market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of inflatable boat in the inflatable boat market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in inflatable boat industry by segments floor type (Aluminum, Fiberglass, Air mattress, and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the inflatable boat market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this inflatable boat market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this inflatable boat market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the inflatable boat market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the inflatable boat market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this inflatable boat market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



