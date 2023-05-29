Inflatable Toys Market size is set to grow by USD 2,043.78 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing use of inflatable toys for outdoor activities to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global inflatable toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,043.78 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Another region that offers significant growth opportunities to vendors in North America. The US is the largest market for inflatable toys in North America, followed by Canada with mid-priced toys witnessing restrained market sales and growth, which leads to discounted sales. But the growing discounted sales of mid-priced toys led to a rise in sales volume growth in the market. Furthermore, the demand for licensed toys that replicate any popular animated series or movie theme is high in Canada, driving the popularity of the toy market in the country. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to lead to market growth in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inflatable Toys Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Inflatable Toys Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on sector (commercial and residential), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Depending on the available area, inflatable toys can be easily installed in small to medium spaces. They also require very less care or maintenance and hence, they are widely used in commercial spaces. Attractive features such as innovative designs and colors in their products incorporated by manufacturers further drive inflatable toys' popularity among consumers. Thus, the growing popularity of inflatable toys will drive the demand from the commercial sector, which is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the global inflatable toys market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Inflatable Toys Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

A major factor driving the market growth for inflatable toys is the growing use of inflatable toys for outdoor activities. This demand can be attributed to the portability and ability to be deflated and transported. This makes them an excellent alternative for outdoor vacations. Furthermore, parents place a greater emphasis on outdoor play in recent years because it helps kids develop their exploratory skills. Hence, families of working parents frequently take weekend vacations to reconnect.

Additionally, ground, aerial, and water recreation activities gain in popularity and participation rates across all age groups, driving the demand for inflatable toys. Thus, factors such as the development of the tourism industry, rising urban populations, and the popularity of outdoor activities, among others drive the market demand for inflatable toys during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

A leading trend fueling the growth of the market is the increasing marketing initiatives. The global vendors deploy the integrated marketing communication strategy by leveraging communication channels such as newspapers, magazines, and social media to sell their products.

And, as a part of the same strategy, vendors create TV advertisement campaigns followed by marketing campaigns, which include internet pre-roll, a wide-reaching social media and blogging program, and an interactive website. Hence, such trends influence the growth of the inflatable toys market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

A significant challenge impeding the growth of the inflatable toys market is the growing popularity of digital games and e-games. The growing global popularity of digital games and e-games replaces traditional toys and games such as inflatable toys.

Furthermore, factors including low consumer loyalty toward traditional toys, inflatable toys, and the introduction of different popular motion-sensing games on digital gaming platforms. Thus, such growing popularity of digital games and e-games is expected to pose a significant threat to the growth of the global inflatable toys market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Inflatable Toys Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the inflatable toys market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the inflatable toys market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the inflatable toys market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of inflatable toys market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global foam-based weaponry toy market size is estimated to grow by USD 24,256.7 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.64%. This global foam-based gun toy market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), action mechanism (air-powered, direct plunger, battery operated, flywheel, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing personal disposable income and a growing middle-class population is a major factors driving the market growth.

The toy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26.16 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (outdoor toys and dolls, building sets and puzzles, action figures and vehicles, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population are notably driving the market growth.

Inflatable Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,043.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp., BigMouth inc., Blast Zone, FUNBOY, General Inflatables, Guangzhou Aeor Inflatable Co. Ltd., HearthSong, HOLLEYWEB, i2kCo, Intex Corp., Jet Creations Inc., Joyin Inc., Jump Orange, LIttle Tikes, Longbehn and Co Inc., Omega Inflatables Factory, Sunshine Amusement Games, Waddle and Friends Inc., YOLLOY OUTDOOR PRODUCT CO. LTD., and Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Sector



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global inflatable toys market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global inflatable toys market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Sector Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Sector Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Sector

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Sector - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sector - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Sector

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Sector



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Sector

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Sector

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Sector ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Sector ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp.

Exhibit 111: Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 BigMouth inc.

Exhibit 114: BigMouth inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: BigMouth inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: BigMouth inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Blast Zone

Exhibit 117: Blast Zone - Overview



Exhibit 118: Blast Zone - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Blast Zone - Key offerings

12.6 FUNBOY

Exhibit 120: FUNBOY - Overview



Exhibit 121: FUNBOY - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: FUNBOY - Key offerings

12.7 General Inflatables

Exhibit 123: General Inflatables - Overview



Exhibit 124: General Inflatables - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: General Inflatables - Key offerings

12.8 Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 HearthSong

Exhibit 129: HearthSong - Overview



Exhibit 130: HearthSong - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: HearthSong - Key offerings

12.10 Intex Corp.

Exhibit 132: Intex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Intex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Intex Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Jet Creations Inc.

Exhibit 135: Jet Creations Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Jet Creations Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Jet Creations Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Joyin Inc.

Exhibit 138: Joyin Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Joyin Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Joyin Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Jump Orange

Exhibit 141: Jump Orange - Overview



Exhibit 142: Jump Orange - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Jump Orange - Key offerings

12.14 LIttle Tikes

Exhibit 144: LIttle Tikes - Overview



Exhibit 145: LIttle Tikes - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: LIttle Tikes - Key offerings

12.15 Omega Inflatables Factory

Exhibit 147: Omega Inflatables Factory - Overview



Exhibit 148: Omega Inflatables Factory - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Omega Inflatables Factory - Key offerings

12.16 Waddle and Friends Inc.

Exhibit 150: Waddle and Friends Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Waddle and Friends Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Waddle and Friends Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 YOLLOY OUTDOOR PRODUCT CO. LTD.

Exhibit 153: YOLLOY OUTDOOR PRODUCT CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 154: YOLLOY OUTDOOR PRODUCT CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: YOLLOY OUTDOOR PRODUCT CO. LTD. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio