Massive 98-Foot Forest-Themed Inflatable Experience Debuts as a Fully Custom, First-of-Its-Kind Attraction in the Resort Industry

PISMO BEACH, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InflatableIsland.co, a leader in large-scale custom inflatable entertainment solutions, today announced the completion of a first-of-its-kind custom installation: a fully custom-designed inflatable amusement park created exclusively for Big Cedar Lodge, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris's acclaimed wilderness resort on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. This is a fully unique design, built from the ground up for Big Cedar Lodge and unlike anything that exists anywhere else in the world.

A New Standard in Resort Entertainment

InflatableIsland.co Unveils One-of-a-Kind Custom Inflatable Amusement Park for Big Cedar Lodge Post this Big Cedar Lodge Inflatable Amusement Park Video Speed Speed

Stretching an imposing 98 feet long, 65 feet wide, and standing nearly 20 feet tall, the Big Cedar Lodge Inflatable Amusement Park is a towering, immersive structure that transforms outdoor resort recreation. Every element, from the rich forest-green and deep oak-brown color palette to the inflatable tree sculptures and Big Cedar Lodge branding woven throughout, was purpose-built to reflect the resort's signature wilderness aesthetic.

"This project was built from scratch with Big Cedar Lodge's identity in mind," said a spokesperson for InflatableIsland.co. "There is no template, no off-the-shelf product, and no comparable installation anywhere in the resort or hospitality industry. We designed and engineered every inch to match the lodge's forest and oak tree theme, creating an experience guests won't find anywhere else on earth."

What Makes It Truly One-of-a-Kind

Unlike any inflatable product currently available on the market, this installation was conceived through a fully collaborative custom design process, translating Big Cedar Lodge's brand values, natural surroundings, and guest experience vision into a physical, interactive attraction. Key features include:

Towering Double-Lane Slide into a Ball Pit: The centerpiece of the park, a massive dual-lane slide that sends riders plunging into a cushioned ball pit below, delivering the signature thrill moment of the attraction.





Full-Perimeter Obstacle Course: A winding, action-packed obstacle course encircles the entire outer edge of the park, keeping guests of all ages engaged with tunnels, barriers, and climbing challenges.





Jump Pads: Dedicated bounce zones designed to maximize airtime and high-energy play.





Multi-Zone Mazes: Winding inflatable mazes that challenge and delight guests as they navigate through the forest-themed environment.





Tall Jump Platform: A high-elevation launch point for guests seeking maximum bounce height and the ultimate adrenaline rush.





Immersive Forest Theming: Inflatable oak trees, forest-green and bark-brown color schemes, and Big Cedar Lodge branding integrated throughout create an environment that feels like a natural extension of the resort itself.

Designed for the Future of Resort & Hospitality Entertainment

The Big Cedar Lodge installation signals a transformative moment for the hospitality and outdoor entertainment sectors. As resorts increasingly compete on the strength of unique, on-property experiences, InflatableIsland.co offers a compelling proposition: a fully branded, guest-ready inflatable attraction that can be custom-designed to reflect any resort's identity, built to commercial-grade safety and quality standards and delivered as a turnkey experience.

"Resorts and outdoor hospitality venues are always looking for ways to surprise and delight their guests," the InflatableIsland.co spokesperson added. "We've proven with this project that inflatable entertainment can be elevated to a premium, resort-caliber level, where every detail tells a story and every element reinforces the guest experience."

About InflatableIsland.co

InflatableIsland.co specializes in large-scale, fully custom inflatable entertainment experiences for resorts, venues, events, and hospitality operators. From concept to installation, every project is designed from the ground up to meet client specifications, with no two builds alike. For more information, visit www.InflatableIsland.co.

About Big Cedar Lodge

Big Cedar Lodge is America's premier wilderness resort, located on the shores of Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. Founded by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, the resort offers world-class lodging, dining, outdoor recreation, and family experiences set against the stunning backdrop of the Ozark Mountains.

SOURCE InflatableIsland.co