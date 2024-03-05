Inflation Act Spikes Solar Growth for LCR

LCR Activates Powerful LCR Solar Partnership with Woman Owned Brooks Construction

ENFIELD, Conn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louth Callan Renewables (LCR) launches a long-term partnership with Brooks Construction, the Connecticut based leading civil contractor in the renewable energy industry, to perform the civil construction activities for 45MWs of new solar projects in Maine, Maryland, Delaware, and New York. For every project that LCR grants to Brooks, their MBE status provides government tax incentives that result in additional year over year cost savings of 8.5% to their clients. These projects represent unprecedented growth and new capacity for LCR with launch in March of 2024.

"The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has actually amped up growth expectations for solar installation in the next decade. So, the Brooks team integrates well with our team, giving us a reliable partnership to add capacity and tackle future projects successfully," said Nick Sylvestre, Managing Member of Louth Callan Renewables. "These projects are important for repeat utility scale business and we want to be well positioned for rapid growth."

Indeed, this is just one example of how renewable players are maximizing economies of scale and higher revenue to their clients through partnerships. Increasingly, EPCs face labor shortages, price volatility and interconnection burdens that demand new approaches through strategic partnerships. Over 50% of leading solar companies establish three or more partners per project in order to achieve a broad range of benefits.

"Our partnership with the Louth Callan team is built on collaboration and successful execution. The Louth Callan team has demonstrated themselves as innovative leaders," said Camille Karalekas, Managing Member of Brooks Construction. "We are proud to serve as its preferred civil construction partner, which has added financial value for all stakeholders."

About Louth Callan Renewables

Louth Callan Renewables, headquartered in Enfield, CT is a leading full-service design/build contractor providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for distributive generation and utility-scale renewable energy projects. For more information, visit www.louthcallanrenewables.com.

About Brooks Construction

Brooks Construction is a woman owned Civil Construction firm with a focus in renewable energy projects. Brooks specializes in commercial, industrial and institutional site preparation across numerous sectors including renewable energy, wind, storage site prep and civil construction services. Brooks is currently active in Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, Virginia and Delaware and are led by a field management team possessing fifty plus years of combined experience. For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/brooks-construction-corp/.

