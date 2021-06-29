INFLCR Partners With Creator Economy Platform Koji To Help Student Athletes Monetize Their Social Media Audiences Compliantly

"Koji is the best Link in Bio for student athletes, and will be a vital tool in helping them to make the most of their NIL opportunities. As we've built out the Verified Compliance Exchange, we needed a partner that allowed fans and brands alike easy access to an athlete. Koji's app store gives our athletes the tools to allow a parent to book a training session for their child, brands to offer an endorsement opportunity, and fans a way to communicate with their favorite athlete, all from inside the athlete's social media profile," said INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale.

With new NIL legislation taking effect in eight states on July 1, 2021, and more expected to follow due to NCAA policy changes, student athletes will soon be able to make money by engaging with their audiences on social media. The partnership makes it easy for student athletes, many of whom are already creating free content on social media for millions of fans, to introduce new ways of monetizing by going direct to fans in a way that is compliant with NIL reporting requirements.

"Collegiate athletes have long been in the spotlight, serving as public figures, role models, influencers, and even heroes. As changes in NIL policy allow NCAA athletes to participate in the Creator Economy for the first time, the partnership between INFLCR and Koji arms them with best in class tools to enhance their digital identities, cultivate closer relationships with their fans, and build a variety of income streams," said Koji Head of Growth Grant Long.

The partnership includes a turnkey process for NCAA athletes to join Koji and begin using the platform, as well as specially developed resources and support for student athletes to begin thinking about their brand and identity through the lens of the Creator Economy.

ABOUT INFLCR

INFLCR is a software platform for sports team properties to store, track and deliver photo and video content to their network of athletes, coaches, former athletes, and other brand ambassadors. The company was founded to empower athletes, coaches, and team brand ambassadors with the media content to engage teams' communities and build a stronger brand following. INFLCR works with more than 800 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 40,000 athlete users.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

[email protected]

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

INFLCR Official Website

Koji Official Website

Media Kit

Social Media Strategy for Student Athletes: The Ultimate Guide

SOURCE Koji

Related Links

http://www.withkoji.com

