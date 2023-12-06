Inflectra Announces Partnership with Trustify Technology

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a global market leader in IT Software Lifecycle Management solutions, announced its partnership with Trustify Technology. Trustify Technology, headquartered in Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam, services customers around the globe with Agile Software Development, QA Testing, Big Data, Machine Learning, and AI.

Inflectra Partners with Trustify technologies in Vietnam

This inaugural partnership in Vietnam involves the best of both organizations' shared wealth of Software QA experience, as well as synergy and alignment on several core industries that range from Government and Defense, Healthcare (including Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Bio-Tech), Manufacturing, Financial Services, and IT Services.

The collaboration is a significant strategic alliance, blending Inflectra's advanced technologies with Trustify Technology's industry expertise. This partnership supports Inflectra's expansion in the Vietnamese market, broadening its product offerings and reinforcing its global presence. Trustify Technology benefits from Inflectra's established market influence and a suite of comprehensive lifecycle management solutions. United, both companies aim to deliver state-of-the-art solutions and services, catering to the evolving needs of their customers and fostering success across industries.

CEO and Founder of Inflectra, Adam Sandman, shares: "We are excited to forge a partnership with Trustify Technology, with their deep development experience and market knowledge of Vietnam. Given our recent growth in Asia Pacific along with our strong commitment to investment in India, the Philippines, and now Vietnam, we see the timing is right to help Vietnam as a digital hub deliver on software quality and support customers locally and around the globe."

"We have used Spira in the past on customer engagements, helping them improve projects and product launch success. Based on peer recommendation, we felt it was time to formalize a partnership and we look forward to growing together to benefit our customers as an official partner," says Managing Director - Minh Ngo, Trustify Technology.

Vietnam has experienced significant investment as a digital hub of many industries, from Silicon Valley start-ups to offshore Fintech teams from nearby nations. The country has recently declared its commitment to training 50,000 engineers in the Semiconductor industry for testing, assembly, and packing by 2030.

About Inflectra

Inflectra offers intuitive turnkey enterprise solutions to manage the quality of the entire software lifecycle. The industry-leading Spira™ platform for application lifecycle management helps customers streamline collaboration between developers, testers, and managers to mitigate risks, prioritize what matters, launch products faster, and reduce ongoing maintenance time associated with upgrades and continuous agile deployment. Adding Rapise provides fast and easy test automation for web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Washington DC, Inflectra has offices in more than ten countries, along with a vast global partner network that covers more than 5,000 customers worldwide and 80,000 concurrent users. Please visit inflectra.com to learn more.

About Trustify

Trustify Technology is a trusted software development partner committed to creating high-performing tech solutions that delivers dependable offshore engineering services, harnessing the expertise of IT professionals boasting 15+ years of experience to elevate business outcomes and ensure continual growth.

