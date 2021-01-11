Inflectra Expands Its Cloud Hosting to India

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra - a leading provider of software test management and enterprise-level IT portfolio management platforms, announced the expansion of its global cloud hosting infrastructure to include the Indian subcontinent. All India-based users of Inflectra's SaaS systems - SpiraPlan, SpiraTeam, and SpiraTest can now benefit from the improved speed and performance and will be in tighter compliance with existing national data protection laws (ITA 2000, SPDI & PI Rules, 2011).

"Many of our customers in India are using Inflectra's suite of software products to manage highly complex systems in regulated industries. With Atlassian's announcement of Jira Server discontinuing starting in Feb 2021, our customers are asking for more business options, including cloud hosting in India," said Adam Sandman, Director of Technology at Inflectra.

"For existing SaaS customers with operations in India, Inflectra already put out a call offering to move their instances to the new hosting facilities. For Inflectra's on-premise customers in India, help is available to migrate these instances to the cloud locally," said Thea Maisuradze, Head of Business Development at Inflectra.

Inflectra manages a cloud-hosting network that covers a variety of geographies - USA, Canada, Europe, and Australia. With no price differentiation in the company's hosting options all over the globe, Inflectra's many customers will be able to choose a hosting region that makes better business sense and still pay the standard service fees.

For more information on Inflectra's Cloud Services, please refer to the Cloud Services section on our website.

About Inflectra Corporation

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation, application lifecycle management, and enterprise portfolio management space. The company is headquartered in the USA but has offices in over 10 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software testing and QA, test automation, and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in regulated industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow, baselining, and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial.

Contact Person: Thea Maisuradze

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202 558 6885

SOURCE Inflectra

Related Links

https://www.inflectra.com

