WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inflectra, a global provider of software for test management, agile project management, and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) announced the release of a new integration with ServiceNow's cloud platform. The new integration is baked into Inflectra's award-winning ALM software suite – SpiraTeam.

Inflectra Integrates ServiceNow with its ALM Platform for End-to-End Lifecycle Management

SpiraTeam's ServiceNow plugin provides end to end traceability and bridges the gap between software development and IT service management for the first time. More specifically, the new synchronization with ServiceNow lets organizations connect change requests and other assets managed in ServiceNow with products and programs managed in SpiraTeam.

According to Simon Bor, Inflectra's Head of Development, "I am very excited about the new integration between SpiraTeam and ServiceNow. It reinforces our commitment to an open, extensible platform, and meets the needs of many of our customers that are already using both SpiraTeam and ServiceNow in different departments and want them to work closer together."

Synchronizing IT Service Management with ALM

Inflectra has recognized that large integrated IT organizations need to be able to utilize information obtained from supporting an organization's IT systems and infrastructure and feed it back into the product innovation, design, and development process. However, when it comes to synchronizing information and orchestrating processes with the IT Service Management (ITSM) organization, there has been traditionally a lack of interoperability. Inflectra's new plugin for ServiceNow is designed to meet this need.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow provides service management software as a service. It specializes in IT services management (ITSM), IT operations management (ITOM) and IT business management (ITBM). ServiceNow software is typically used by mid-sized or large companies for managing their IT workflows, and can be configured to the individual business needs of different enterprises.

About SpiraTeam by Inflectra

SpiraTeam is a complete agile software development management system that manages your project's requirements, releases, iterations, tasks and bugs/issues. Designed specifically to support agile methodologies such as Scrum, Extreme Programming (XP), DSDM and Agile Unified Process (AUP) it allows teams to manage all their information in one environment. In SpiraTeam, each project has a dashboard home-page that summarizes all of the information regarding the project into a comprehensive, easily digestible form that provides a "one-stop-shop" for people interested in understanding the overall status of the project at a glance. It contains summary-level information for all types of artifact (requirements, test cases, incidents, etc.) that you can use to drill-down into the appropriate section of the application.

