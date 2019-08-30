Inflectra Launches AI-Powered Testing Portfolio as an Alternative to Legacy Platforms

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra Corporation, a leader in quality assurance, software testing, and lifecycle management announced the release the latest version of its software testing platform. The latest version employs big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve software testing and assist customers in migrating away from legacy platforms that are no longer as appropriate in today's agile testing environment.

Next Generation Testing Platform

Inflectra Integrates with Atlassian, Azure DevOps, GitLab, ServiceNow, Neotys and Open Source

With the release of SpiraTest 6.2 and Rapise 6.2, Inflectra is now able to offer the most complete and powerful QA platform that seamlessly works with the major DevOps and ITSM platforms and provides machine learning based test automation that reduces costs and improves efficiency when compared to legacy platforms such as ALM.

The new version of our Rapise test automation platform includes a completely new approach to locating objects on a web page that based on our AI/ML research and development that yields significantly better results in creating tests that work without alteration, even when the application being tested changes, or when the application is not optimally designed for automated testing, an unfortunate reality that often results in test automation initiatives failing.

Adam Sandman, Director at Inflectra said:

"Many new customers are looking for alternatives to their current toolset which tend to be either manual methods based on MS-Word and Excel or legacy QA tools such as Micro Focus ALM and UFT. We have had many recent customers switch to the Inflectra platform, benefiting from the ease of use, usability and performance of SpiraTest as well as our seamless migration tools that we provide."

About Rapise

Whether it's the web, mobile, desktop applications, APIs (REST and SOAP) Rapise helps you test it all. Rapise doesn't just test, it understands, using its unique machine-learning based algorithms.

About SpiraTeam

SpiraTeam is a complete agile software development management system that manages your project's requirements, releases, iterations, tasks and bugs/issues. Designed specifically to support agile methodologies such as Scrum, Extreme Programming (XP), DSDM and Agile Unified Process (AUP) it allows teams to manage all their information in one environment.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation and application lifecycle management space. The company is headquartered in the USA, but has offices in over 10 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software test management and QA, test automation and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in many industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial.

