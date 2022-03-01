WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra - a leading maker of IT Software Lifecycle Management Solutions announced the launch of its Virtual Learning and Certification Platform - Inflectra Campus. Inflectra Campus hosts a series of on-demand courses for its most popular platforms: SpiraPlan , KronoDesk, and Rapise. In addition, the vision for Inflectra Campus is to make it the leading training and certification hub for Quality Assurance, Test & Requirements Management, Test Automation, IT Risk management, Agile, DevOps, and Project Management.

Inflectra Launches Its Virtual Learning Platform

Through a series of in-depth courses, classes, practicums, and certification tests, Inflectra Campus will boost its users' job prospects, promote the mastery of industry best practices, develop highly marketable skills, and help tech professionals to become industry leaders.

Curated by Dr. Sriram Rajagopalan, Inflectra Campus bridges the knowledge gap for the many - be that the users of Inflectra software, students or faculty of software development and engineering fields, scrum masters, IT project managers, automation architects, or agile team leads. Importantly, it serves as a resource hub for Inflectra's growing cadre of solutions partners globally.

"Inflectra Campus, together with our long-standing Inflectra Global Technology Initiative, is our humble attempt to give back to the tech communities across the globe. Free training courses offered through this virtual learning platform go hand in hand and complement our work with academic institutions worldwide, where we provide classroom editions of our platforms as learning tools free of charge. As we strive to implement our core message of Harmony, we are happy to be able to provide students and tech enthusiasts with a complete educational experience," said Adam Sandman, the CEO of Inflectra .

All Inflectra customers can benefit from the courses with prices ranging from free to affordable. For more information, visit https://campus.inflectra.com.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation, and application lifecycle management space. The company is headquartered in the USA but has offices in over ten countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many software test management and QA challenges, test automation, and product lifecycle management. Its framework-agnostic software tools are used in many regulated industries where robust functionality for managing requirements, program portfolios, resources, documents, and risks are necessary. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial. www.inflectra.com .

Media Contact:

Thea Maisuradze

202 558 6885

[email protected]

SOURCE Inflectra