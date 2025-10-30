Inflectra Launches Rapise 8.6 with Inflectra.ai: Ushering in a New Era of Secure, Embedded Generative AI for Test Automation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a leader in quality engineering and software lifecycle management solutions, today announced the release of Rapise 8.6 , the latest version of its powerful AI-augmented test automation platform. This major update is headlined by the deep, secure integration of Inflectra.ai , the company's embedded Agentic AI engine, designed to deliver scalable and secure software faster than ever before.

Rapise 8.6 is engineered to dramatically increase tester efficiency by bringing highly specialized, context-aware AI directly into the automation framework.

"The release of Rapise 8.6 and the integration of Inflectra.ai is a transformative moment for quality engineering," said Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra. "We've eliminated the friction and security risks associated with external AI providers. Our embedded Agentic AI is not a generic tool—it understands Rapise's APIs and your specific projects, allowing it to generate precise tests and test data securely within the Inflectra ecosystem. This is about delivering unprecedented efficiency and confidence to our users."

The Power of Embedded AI

The core innovation in Rapise 8.6 is the support for Inflectra.ai, which is now available as a native AI provider. This approach offers significant advantages:

Secure and Simple: By operating within the Inflectra ecosystem, the AI workflow is fully managed and secure, eliminating the need for testers to manage separate accounts or external provider keys.

Context-Aware Generation: Inflectra.ai is trained to understand the Rapise framework, its APIs, and specific project object repositories. This specialization enables it to generate exceptionally precise data, specialized test scenarios, and custom code directly within Rapise.

Code Generation Anywhere: Testers can now leverage the AI to generate code while editing JavaScript (.js) files and use an improved AI Command in Rapise Visual Language (RVL).

Powered by Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Nova, this streamlined integration accelerates the entire test creation process, helping teams deliver higher-quality software faster.

Key Enhancements for Streamlined Automation

Rapise 8.6 also includes a range of highly requested productivity and organizational improvements to enhance the day-to-day tester workflow:

Improved Code Organization: New support for a common RVL preamble allows for global definitions of maps and variables, simplifying the management of shared assets. Testers can now use folders/namespaces for Modules/Pages for clearer structuring of large-scale test repositories.

Workflow Efficiency: A significant time-saver is the new Shift + Play shortcut, which instantly re-runs the previously executed RVL selection, speeding up iterative debugging.

Infrastructure and Extensibility: Rapise 8.6 introduces the ability for Rapise to function as an MCP Server, enabling MCP agents to connect directly and opening the door for new distributed testing architectures. Additionally, a new command-line switch generates test results in the industry standard JUnit XML format for seamless integration with modern CI/CD pipelines.

Rapise 8.6 is a demonstration of Inflectra's commitment to delivering world-class, cutting-edge, and secure test automation tools, positioning users to confidently meet the challenges of modern software delivery.

Availability

Rapise 8.6 is available immediately. Current Inflectra customers can download the installer from their customer portal. Detailed release notes are available on the RapiseDocs website .

About Inflectra

Inflectra is a global software company dedicated to providing best-in-class software lifecycle management solutions that help organizations manage their software development, testing, and quality assurance processes. Its products, including Spira, Rapise, and now Inflectra.ai, are used by customers worldwide in various industries.

Contact:

Kendra Stansel, Marketing Manager

(202) 558-6885

[email protected]

SOURCE Inflectra Corporation