Inflectra Partners with Planit in Key Global Alliance

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, recognized as a market leader in Software Development Lifecycle Management solutions, cemented a global strategic partnership with Planit – an Australian head quartered global quality engineering and testing company with operations across Australia, New Zealand, UK, India, and the Philippines. Leveraging Inflectra's cutting-edge technology and Planit's two decades of experience in quality engineering, this strategic alliance promises to deliver unparalleled value to customers, facilitating the delivery of critical technology products with utmost quality and minimized risk.

This partnership builds on a foundation of successful collaborations between Inflectra and Planit, including a notable project that seamlessly integrated Spira into the system of an AI-driven Australian Healthcare company.

Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra, reflecting on the evolving global landscape of software quality assurance, noted the diversification of the field to include professionals from various non-IT disciplines. "This partnership marks a pivotal moment help our customers to deliver jointly their most critical software with quality and low risk," Sandman stated.

Planit echoed this sentiment, recognizing the synergy between Inflectra's established customer base in Europe and Planit's expansion in the UK. "Inflectra is an obvious choice for highly regulated industries such as Government & Defence, Healthcare, Finance, and Manufacturing looking to have test management, full traceability, flexible licensing, and robust set of integrations in one solution,"- Luke Clark, Global Partner Manager at Planit added.

Together, Inflectra and Planit are set to redefine excellence in software development and quality engineering, ensuring that customers can achieve their goals with confidence and precision.

About Inflectra

Inflectra offers intuitive turnkey enterprise solutions to manage quality of the entire software lifecycle. The industry-leading Spira™ platform for application test management, test automation, and lifecycle management helps customers streamline collaboration between developers, testers, and managers to mitigate risks, prioritize effort, launch products faster, and reduce ongoing maintenance associated with upgrades and continuous agile deployment. Adding Rapise provides fast and easy codeless test automation for web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Inflectra has offices in more than ten countries, along with 80,000 users on any given day, driving software and hardware quality. Please visit inflectra.com to learn more.

About Planit (an NRI company)

Planit provides businesses with the vision, precision, and independence needed to improve the quality of their software and delivery processes. For over two decades, leading companies around the world have depended on Planit to optimize their applications, ensuring a smooth, speedy, and seamless user experience. Additionally, Planit helps businesses transform their delivery practices by adopting modern tooling and methodologies that boost efficiency, enable resilience, assure security, and drive continuous quality. Planit's team of over 2,000 specialist consultants are leaders in quality assurance and engineering, backed by a wealth of shared knowledge, test assets, accelerators, and a guarantee of testing efficiencies. Planit holds ISO 27001 Certification, assuring clients that they can confidently engage skilled professionals to achieve the desired outcomes, whether working locally or remotely.

