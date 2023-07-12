Inflectra Releases SpiraPlan v7.7, Introducing Scaled Agile Program Capabilities and Milestones

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a leading US-based enterprise software provider, has announced the release of SpiraPlan v7.7, a highly anticipated upgrade to its Enterprise Agile Planning platform. SpiraPlan v7.7 introduces program-level capabilities and milestones, allowing users to efficiently plan product delivery, manage backlogs, and track progress across multiple products within SpiraPlan's programs and portfolios. By leveraging these new features, organizations can deliver projects faster, enhance overall quality, reduce risk, and stay compliant with industry regulations. This landmark release solidifies SpiraPlan as Inflectra's flagship scaled agile solution, and its feature-rich design enables organizations to navigate complex regulatory frameworks while delivering exceptional results.

SpiraPlan for Scaled Agile

"We are thrilled to announce the release of SpiraPlan v7.7, our advanced Enterprise Agile Planning platform. With SpiraPlan v7.7, Inflectra sets a high standard for scaled agile solutions in all industries. The platform's integrated capabilities and milestones empower customers to achieve their business goals efficiently, effectively, and in strict compliance with international standards and regulatory frameworks," said Adam Sandman, the CEO of Inflectra.

Inflectra's vision for future releases includes further improving how teams at scale can leverage SpiraPlan, with better ways to review, report on, and manage delivery programs. In 2024, Inflectra plans to extend its scaled agile functionality further with features to manage portfolios of programs better.

About Inflectra

Inflectra is a trusted and seamless platform that enables customers to develop and release their critical technology products on time and with the highest quality. With a comprehensive suite of capabilities, Inflectra enables efficient management of requirements, test cases, resources, risks while automating all aspects of the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2006, Inflectra is headquartered in the United States and has offices in more than 10 countries, along with a global partner network that serves over 5,000 customers worldwide. Inflectra's customer-centric concurrent pricing model offers unlimited access to products, projects, sprints, tests, and API calls at a single, all-inclusive price. The company's people-first culture values customers as more than just numbers, resulting in remarkable customer retention rates, devoted brand evangelists, and a reputation for legendary customer support. Anyone can experience Inflectra's commitment to excellence through a fully functional, 30-day free trial of all Inflectra products.

