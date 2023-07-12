Inflectra Releases SpiraPlan v7.7, Introducing Scaled Agile Program Capabilities and Milestones

News provided by

Inflectra

12 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a leading US-based enterprise software provider, has announced the release of SpiraPlan v7.7, a highly anticipated upgrade to its Enterprise Agile Planning platform. SpiraPlan v7.7 introduces program-level capabilities and milestones, allowing users to efficiently plan product delivery, manage backlogs, and track progress across multiple products within SpiraPlan's programs and portfolios. By leveraging these new features, organizations can deliver projects faster, enhance overall quality, reduce risk, and stay compliant with industry regulations. This landmark release solidifies SpiraPlan as Inflectra's flagship scaled agile solution, and its feature-rich design enables organizations to navigate complex regulatory frameworks while delivering exceptional results.

Continue Reading
SpiraPlan for Scaled Agile
SpiraPlan for Scaled Agile

"We are thrilled to announce the release of SpiraPlan v7.7, our advanced Enterprise Agile Planning platform. With SpiraPlan v7.7, Inflectra sets a high standard for scaled agile solutions in all industries. The platform's integrated capabilities and milestones empower customers to achieve their business goals efficiently, effectively, and in strict compliance with international standards and regulatory frameworks," said Adam Sandman, the CEO of Inflectra.

Inflectra's vision for future releases includes further improving how teams at scale can leverage SpiraPlan, with better ways to review, report on, and manage delivery programs. In 2024, Inflectra plans to extend its scaled agile functionality further with features to manage portfolios of programs better.

About Inflectra
Inflectra is a trusted and seamless platform that enables customers to develop and release their critical technology products on time and with the highest quality. With a comprehensive suite of capabilities, Inflectra enables efficient management of requirements, test cases, resources, risks while automating all aspects of the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2006, Inflectra is headquartered in the United States and has offices in more than 10 countries, along with a global partner network that serves over 5,000 customers worldwide. Inflectra's customer-centric concurrent pricing model offers unlimited access to products, projects, sprints, tests, and API calls at a single, all-inclusive price. The company's people-first culture values customers as more than just numbers, resulting in remarkable customer retention rates, devoted brand evangelists, and a reputation for legendary customer support. Anyone can experience Inflectra's commitment to excellence through a fully functional, 30-day free trial of all Inflectra products.

Media Contact:

Sarah Reister
+1 215-896-3243 | [email protected]

Company Website:  https://www.inflectra.com/

SOURCE Inflectra

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.