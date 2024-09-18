Inflectra Unveils Rapise v8 - Pioneering the Future of AI-Powered Autonomous Testing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra announces the launch of Rapise v8, a breakthrough in test automation that uses the power of Generative AI to deliver true autonomous testing. Rapise v8 lets teams work in natural language to write their tests, taking simple requirements and test scenarios and using them to automatically and autonomously test the applications. This new approach to software testing accelerates the testing and validation of systems, reducing manual efforts, and transforming manual test cases into efficient, automated solutions.

Transforming Software Testing with AI

"Rapise v8 is a game-changer in the way we approach software testing," said Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra. "With AI at the heart of our platform, we're giving teams the tools to push boundaries and innovate in ways they couldn't before. We are now completely redefining how software is developed, tested, and delivered."

The New Standard for Speed and Innovation

Rapise v8 is built for the future, transforming complex manual tasks into automated, AI-driven processes that adapt and learn. The platform enables teams to:

Accelerate Innovation : By leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks, teams can focus on more strategic development and innovation.

: By leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks, teams can focus on more strategic development and innovation. Future-Proof Legacy Systems : Rapise v8 brings legacy systems into the modern age, ensuring that historical assets continue to deliver value.

: Rapise v8 brings legacy systems into the modern age, ensuring that historical assets continue to deliver value. Maximize Operational Efficiency: From real-time error correction to AI-driven script generation, Rapise v8 reduces the need for manual intervention, optimizing every phase of the testing lifecycle.

Rapise v8 is a vision of what's possible when AI drives the future of software testing. By empowering teams to harness the full potential of AI, Inflectra is leading a new era where test automation becomes faster, smarter, and inherently more adaptive.

Rapise v8 is available with a 30-day free trial, offering development teams an opportunity to experience the future of autonomous testing first hand.

About Inflectra

Inflectra accelerates software delivery by seamlessly blending agile development and DevOps precision with AI-driven test and requirements management. Our platform empowers teams to deliver faster, scale smarter, and ensure uncompromised quality at scale—while meeting the toughest compliance standards.

Trusted by 50,000+ active users globally, across industries like healthcare, finance, and government, Inflectra stands as a partner in operational excellence with end-to-end traceability, auditability, and automation. With a customer-first mindset and legendary support, we help you build the critical software that runs the world.

