Inflectra's Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra – a local software company specializing in building agile software testing tools, announced that it will hold its 2nd Hackathon: Social Testing™ competition in the metropolitan Washington, DC area.

Social Testing Competition - WeWork Tysons Corner, May 17th

A part of Inflectra's ongoing Inflectra Gives Back Initiative, the Social Testing™ competition is a community event aimed at helping local start-ups improve the quality of their websites, software or mobile apps through crowd-sourced testing. Scheduled to be held at WeWork Tysons Corner on May 17, 2018, the Social Testing™ competition will use SpiraTest® – Inflectra's award-winning test management tool to test a software product developed by a DC-based tech startup AspireLabs.

In the era of empowered customers and sharing economy, Inflectra's Social Testing™ competition is all about giving back to the community. Free and open to everyone, we view hackathons as getting the best of both worlds: On the one hand, hackathons are a fun way for software testers to practice their skills, and win prizes, while using our world-class testing tool – SpiraTest for free. On the other hand, the local start-up gets valuable testing feedback as we send them a complete report on identified bugs, issues and opinions. The software owner may then choose to continue using SpiraTest®, which we offer them free of charge.

"At Inflectra, giving back to our local community is a way of showing that technologies companies have a responsibility beyond the bottom line. It has become an extension of our company values: Family & Life Flexibility, Enabling Second Acts, and Building for Our Users Not for Wall Street." - said Adam Sandman, Director of Technology at Inflectra.

About Social Testing™

Inflectra's Social Testing™ competitions are modelled after the International Software Testing World Cup (STWC), and are guided by a set of rules developed by STWC, which were used globally during the STWC preliminaries and finals in 2014, and 2016.

The inaugural Social Testing™ Hackathon in March 2018 was a huge success, with over 30 local software testers testing a popular mobile application - SickWeather. Encouraged by this success, Inflectra plans to host Social Testing™ competitions on a quarterly basis. The company is considering hosting team as well as online competitions in the future.

About Inflectra

Inflectra is dedicated to helping our customers effectively and affordably manage their software development lifecycle. We are proud to be able to help software teams decrease their time to market and increase the return on investment. Our strong focus on providing an excellent customer experience helps us attract and retain customers of all sizes. Private ownership and a debt-free structure give our customers stability and the promise that we will continue to support their needs long after the close of a sale.

