Inflectra's SaaS Platforms Find a New AWS Home in Singapore

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra - the maker of award-winning requirements, agile, and enterprise test management platforms, announced today that it added cloud hosting in Singapore to its portfolio of Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosting options. To keep pace with the fast-growing demand on its SaaS systems: SpiraPlan, SpiraTeam, and SpiraTest and maintain the highest level of performance and reliability, the company moved to boost its cloud hosting infrastructure in Asia-Pacific.

"Beyond the reliability and performance enhancements offered by AWS local hosting in Singapore, we recognize that cybersecurity will remain front of mind everywhere for the foreseeable future. Thus Inflectra is proactively putting in place systems that strengthen our customer's cybersecurity posture. A great deal of care being taken to provide adequate privacy protections to our clients as mandated by local laws and regulations," said Adam Sandman, Director of Technology at Inflectra.

"We have recently opened up cloud hosting for our India customers and are making the same provisions for our clients in the Asian-Pacific region more broadly. Inflectra's customers wishing to move to our new hosting site in Singapore will do so easily. Moreover, they will not incur additional costs beyond the standard service fees," said Thea Maisuradze, Head of Business Development at Inflectra.

Inflectra's new cloud hosting site in Singapore will give its global customer base reliable coverage in the world's six regions: USA, Canada, Europe, India, Australia, and now Singapore.

About Inflectra Corporation

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation, application lifecycle management, and enterprise portfolio management space. The company is headquartered in the USA but has offices in over ten countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software testing and QA, test automation, and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in regulated industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow, baselining, and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial.

