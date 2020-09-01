Inflectra's SpiraTeam Seizes Data Quadrant Leader Designation for Application Lifecycle Management

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra has been named a leader in Info-Tech Research Group's 2020 Data Quadrant for Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for the company's world-class ALM platform - SpiraTeam. SpiraTeam garnered a composite satisfaction score of 8.4 out of 10 in four areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend when compared to other leading ALM solutions on the market.

Inflectra's SpiraPlan in Leader Quadrant in Info-Tech's ALM Software Data Quadrant

The Quadrant Leader designation has been awarded to SpiraTeam based on the data from real end-users of the product. SpiraTeam has also received a Gold Medalist badge that is well-aligned with the platform's high Net Emotional Footprint score (+91), which measures the vendor's trustworthiness, respectfulness, and fairness.

The Info-Tech Data Quadrant includes many other world-class ALM solutions, including Atlassian Jira, Microsoft Azure DevOps, Perforce Helix, MicroFocus ALM Octane, VersionOne, Rally, and Intland.

Furthermore, Chicago, IL-based G2 - the leading technology peer review site and marketplace, rated SpiraTeam as a High Performer in their Summer 2020 report. G2 has listed SpiraTeam in the top three in the Highest Rated ALM software category. Earlier in the summer of 2020, SpiraTeam was reviewed by members of the Gartner Peer Insights network for Enterprise IT solutions as: "Product is solid and will be the next big thing."

About SpiraTeam

SpiraTeam is a complete agile software development management system that manages your programs, requirements, planning boards, releases, iterations, baselines, source code, tasks, and bugs. Methodology agnostic, SpiraTeam allows teams to manage all their information in one environment. In SpiraTeam, each product and program has a dashboard home-page that summarizes all of the information into a comprehensive, easily-digestible, "one-stop-shop" for people interested in understanding the overall status of the project at a glance. SpiraTeam is designed with regulated industries in mind and contains summary-level information and end-to-end traceability for all types of artifact.

About Info-Tech's Data Quadrant

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant Reports provide a comprehensive evaluation of popular products in the Application Lifecycle Management market. The data is collected from real end-users, meticulously verified for veracity, exhaustively analyzed, and visualized in easy to understand charts and graphs. Each product is compared and contrasted with all other vendors in their category to create a holistic, unbiased view of the product landscape.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation, application lifecycle management, and enterprise portfolio management space. The company is headquartered in the USA but has offices in over 10 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that are largely methodology agnostic. Inflectra's software platforms are used in regulated industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow, baselining, and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model and has a generous 30-day free trial on all its tools.

