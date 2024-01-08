Infleqtion Fuels 2024 Execution with Strategic Leadership Moves

Sets Bold Agenda to Expand Innovation and Manufacturing for Quantum Sensing, Communication and Computing Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's leading quantum information company, today announced the addition of six industry luminaries to its Board of Directors, Advisory Board, and leadership team. Infleqtion is at the forefront of commercializing quantum technology building on multiple product introductions and partnerships in 2023, including the selection of the company's neutral atom platform for Japan's Quantum Moonshot program, the launch of Oqtant, the world's first quantum matter service, selection for new optical atomic clocks in the United Kingdom, and the demonstration of advanced quantum RF capability and interoperability. The company is gearing up for an exciting 2024, bringing the power of quantum to life with sensing, communication, and computing solutions for key markets in healthcare, financial services, defense, and communications.

Infleqtion CEO Scott Faris and other company leaders will share details of Infleqtion's 2024 roadmap and growth plans in its first-ever industry webinar on February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

To support its growth plans, the company has added several industry leaders to its team, with deep expertise spanning semiconductors, government, manufacturing, and academia. Industry giants bolstering Infleqtion's Board of Directors and Advisory Board include:

Cathy Lego , a seasoned technology and semiconductor industry veteran, joins the board, lending her wealth of strategic insight and financial acumen to guide Infleqtion's growth. Currently serving on the boards of Guidewire Software and Cirrus Logic, Ms. Lego brings extensive governance experience, having recently retired from the boards of IPG Photonics and Lam Research, in addition to her service on the boards of various prominent semiconductor and technology companies. Ms. Lego was previously an angel investor and financial consultant through her company, Lego Ventures, providing support to early-stage technology companies.

In addition, the following seasoned veterans have joined the leadership team:

Brent Schwarz , a well-recognized leader in the semiconductor and LIDAR markets, Mr. Schwarz joins as Senior Vice President of Business Development focused on driving commercial adoption of Infleqtion's portfolio of leading quantum solutions to enterprise customers globally. Mr. Schwarz joins Infleqtion from Luminar Technologies, the global leader in LIDAR, where he led the adoption of sensors to bring safety-enhancing products to the world.

Vernon Prince , an experienced manufacturing leader pioneering manufacturing for the LIDAR and optical industry, joins as Global Vice President of Manufacturing to lead the development and scale of Infleqtion's quantum manufacturing strategy, including the qNexus program. Mr. Prince joins Infleqtion from Luminar Technologies where he pioneered automation processes and built global solutions for emerging industries to scale production.

"I'm thrilled to welcome our dynamic new team members to Infleqtion. Their wealth of experience and expertise will be instrumental in propelling our ambitious vision forward," said Scott Faris, Chief Executive Officer, Infleqtion. "With their guidance and talent, we are well positioned to execute our vision and unlock the full potential of quantum technology in precision sensing, secure communications, and quantum computing. We firmly believe that the future lies in quantum innovation, empowering us to address some of humanity's most pressing challenges. As we step into 2024, we anticipate a strong year in both the commercial and defense markets, marking a significant milestone in our journey."

Infleqtion has ambitious 2024 growth plans to exceed 2023 record bookings, deliver groundbreaking technology solutions, and reach new customers and end markets. The company is leading the industry with a focus on bringing quantum technology from the lab to scalable manufacturing in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Register here for the February 8, 2024 webinar to learn about Infleqtion's view of the future of quantum and industry solutions coming to market in 2024.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in positioning, navigating and timing, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

