Infleqtion Launches Oqtant, the World’s First Quantum Matter Service to Accelerate the Transition to the Quantum Era

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's leading quantum information company, proudly announces the launch of Oqtant , the world's first quantum innovation platform as a service that provides groundbreaking access to quantum matter for researchers, innovators, and students working on next-generation quantum applications. Oqtant will be used to build more powerful and versatile solutions for new and better sensors, atomtronic circuits, and signal processing, providing the next leap in technology innovation. With access to quantum matter typically out of reach to many, Oqtant will fundamentally democratize quantum discovery and invention. Oqtant provides the core capabilities to create and manipulate matter, anywhere, anytime, by anyone with internet access.

Oqtant provides an unprecedented path to innovation through ultracold atom quantum technology; a path that begins by allowing users to create and interact with Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs), a unique state of matter where quantum effects command the collective behavior of a myriad of atoms. Oqtant represents a leap forward, enabling users to directly create, manipulate, and study quantum phenomena previously inaccessible outside of specialized research institutions. Users can seamlessly explore and unlock unparalleled insights into the rich world of quantum physics and technology. BECs are the hallmark of the quantum world, as atoms in this state exhibit remarkable properties that do not exist in the classical world.

"For the first time everyone now has the tools to interact and harness the building blocks of our universe at their fingertips, putting us on the precipice of a new age of discovery and exploration," said Dana Anderson, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Infleqtion. "BECs provide the doorway to the quantum era, they are as fundamental to quantum innovation as electrons are to electronics innovation. Harnessing quantum matter opens a realm of possibilities and solutions that were previously unimaginable. As we accelerate the adoption of quantum technology, we unlock the potential to transform the world, empowering innovators to address the most pressing challenges we face leveraging the quantum advantage."

"This is a historic moment for the industry. Oqtant is a critical capability for quantum innovation, research, and education," said Anjul Loiacono, Vice President of Quantum Matter Platforms at Infleqtion. "We know that quantum technology will bring about new levels of precision, greater resolution, more capable signal processing and AI-enabled quantum applications. To realize this potential, we need to expand access to the fundamental building blocks of our quantum future for innovators and give hands-on experiences to the next generation quantum workforce."

Key features and benefits of Oqtant include:

Ease of Use: Oqtant offers a user-friendly web application and Python API, making quantum exploration accessible to users of all experience levels.

Oqtant offers a user-friendly web application and Python API, making quantum exploration accessible to users of all experience levels. Educational Enhancement: Oqtant facilitates the integration of quantum mechanics and quantum research fundamentals into academic curricula, empowering the next generation of quantum innovators.

Oqtant facilitates the integration of quantum mechanics and quantum research fundamentals into academic curricula, empowering the next generation of quantum innovators. Cost-Efficiency and Time Savings: Oqtant accelerates time-to-value for researchers and reduces costs associated with experimental quantum studies by eliminating the need for complex, expensive laboratory setups.

Oqtant accelerates time-to-value for researchers and reduces costs associated with experimental quantum studies by eliminating the need for complex, expensive laboratory setups. Powerful Controls and Functionality: Oqtant provides a flexible set of controls, allowing users to program time-varying optical fields, fine-tune experiments, and efficiently manage and analyze data.

"We are very excited to have access to Oqtant. Oqtant allows us to further our research and advance the education of our students working with next-generation ultracold atom technology," said Dr. Carrie Weidner, Lecturer in Quantum Engineering, University of Bristol. "Having remote access to a BEC system will expand our capability to explore quantum physics while building students' skills and confidence much more quickly than we can do on our own."

Oqtant will serve the research and educational communities while playing a pivotal role in the commercial quantum sensor design and development market, providing essential tools to quantum-era innovators. Oqtant was selected as one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022 and the 2022 Prism Awards Winner in Quantum .

Learn more at Q2B 2023 Silicon Valley this week by attending " Making Quantum Matter " on Wednesday, December 6th, where Paul Lipman, our Chief Commercial Officer, will present an overview of Oqtant. For a hands-on experience, visit our booth, #D4, where you can interact and explore with Oqtant or embark on your quantum matter journey at oqtant.infleqtion.com .

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in positioning, navigating and timing, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. With offices in Austin, TX; Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

