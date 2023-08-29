Infleqtion Names Former Army Applications Lab Executive Brance Hudzietz Director of Partnerships

Infleqtion

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Hudzietz to Leverage Robust Partner Network to Drive a Quantum-Led Future

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, today announced the appointment of Brance Hudzietz to Director of Partnerships. Hudzietz maintains a robust network of government, academic, technology, and capital partners across the country who are key to, and share a common vision of, a world radically evolved through quantum sensors, information and computing. As Director of Partnerships, Hudzietz will serve as the liaison between Infleqtion and current and prospective partners, strengthening collaboration, building strategic alliances, and driving business growth.

"The benefits of quantum technology are here today, and hold even more promise for tomorrow," said Brance Hudzietz, Director of Partnerships, Infleqtion. "I'm thrilled to join Infleqtion at such a critical time for the industry, and look forward to leveraging my expertise in cultivating relationships across academia, industry and research institutions to seize new opportunities for growth, propel innovative research initiatives and ultimately shape the future of quantum."

Prior to joining Infleqtion, Hudzietz worked as an Entrepreneur in Residence for the Army Applications Lab, the leading innovation organization of the U.S. Army, where he built relationships between non-traditional government innovators to support the Army's modernization priorities. Prior, Hudzietz served as Ambassador of Emerging Technologies for Capital Factory, Texas' premier early-stage technology accelerator and venture fund. There, he spent eight years advising large organizations on how to best leverage early-stage technologies for institutional innovation. 

"Brance's experience will accelerate our ability to scale manufacturing and deploy quantum technologies from the lab to the field," said Scott Faris, CEO of Infleqtion. "He is positioned as a driving force behind Infleqtion's Texas expansion endeavors. He will concentrate on bolstering the company's strategic partnerships in the region, strategically identifying key prospects for both growth and collaborative ventures."

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com

SOURCE Infleqtion

