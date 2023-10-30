Infleqtion's Atomic Clock, Tiqker, Wins Platinum Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Award

Austin's Quantum Manufacturing Center of Excellence "qNexus" to Produce Tiqker

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion is delighted to announce that their revolutionary product, Tiqker, has been recognized with the esteemed Platinum Award in the 2023 Military + Aerospace Electronics (MAE) Innovators Awards. This accolade celebrates the exceptional innovation in defense and aerospace technology within the engineering community.

Tiqker is an atomic frequency reference designed to provide precise timing and has the potential to revolutionize modern information systems. Its applications span a wide range, including smart grids, timing services, wireless broadband, financial time-stamping, network synchronization, scientific test and measurement, radio astronomy, uncrewed vehicles, sensor networks, GPS ground services, and national timekeeping.

According to Scott Faris, CEO of Infleqtion, "Winning the Platinum Award in the 2023 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards is a testament to the remarkable work our team has put into developing Tiqker. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to advancing technology and delivering innovative solutions for national security."

Tiqker will be manufactured at the recently announced qNexus: Quantum Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Austin, Texas. This collaboration between Infleqtion and the University of Texas at Austin's Texas Institute for Electronics (TIE) will scale domestic manufacturing capacity for quantum-enabled products in energy, navigation, defense, and healthcare.

President Jay Hartzell of the University of Texas at Austin emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "Quantum technologies will be increasingly important to both improving our lives and solving many of the societal challenges we face. Our work with Infleqtion will help advance our goals while also providing a great example of the ways we are working more closely with partners in key industries. I am excited for the potential impact this relationship will have in further cementing Austin and the state of Texas as leaders in quantum manufacturing and, ultimately, in helping us change the world."

"Infleqtion is exactly the type of startup that Texas Institute for Electronics wants to partner with," said John Schreck, chief executive officer for TIE. "With our heritage in developing manufacturing technology and our strategy to lead in advanced packaging of semiconductors, TIE, UT's resources, and Infleqtion's innovations will form a team that brings the future of quantum technologies into near-term, real-world applications leveraging quantum sensing."

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information and software-configured, quantum-enabled products that deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. With offices in Austin, TX; Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK, Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover.

