Infleqtion's Quantum Machine Learning Technology Chosen for DARPA's IMPAQT Program

News provided by

Infleqtion

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for a project under the Imagining Practical Applications for a Quantum Tomorrow (IMPAQT) program. The project aims to advance the state-of-the-art in quantum algorithms for generative machine learning.

"We are thrilled to be selected for this DARPA project as part of the IMPAQT program," said Dr. Teague Tomesh, the lead for the proposal and an expert in co-design techniques for optimizing the implementation of quantum algorithms on hardware. "Our goal is to revolutionize data analysis by utilizing quantum algorithms that can efficiently model long-range correlations, ultimately advancing machine learning applications in areas such as genomics and sentiment analysis."

The IMPAQT program is propelled by advancements in quantum information processing, including Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices, surpassing 100 qubits in multiple platforms. DARPA's exploration of hybrid quantum/classical computational systems highlights the potential for fundamentally different computational approaches in tackling complex problems. Infleqtion's approach capitalizes on the unique capabilities of quantum computers to build efficient models of genomic sequence data, paving the way towards further advancements in genomics data analysis and personalized medicine.

Looking beyond genomics data, many other data sets, including natural language and financial data, similarly exhibit long-range correlations. Such a wide range of possible application domains highlights the potential impact of quantum machine learning models for efficient sequence data analysis. Infleqtion aims to accelerate the timeline to valuable applications of these models by co-designing the algorithm implementation with the underlying quantum hardware, maximizing the problem sizes that can be solved with a given set of quantum resources.

About Infleqtion
Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information and software-configured, quantum-enabled products that deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. With offices in Austin, TX; Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK, Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover.

SOURCE Infleqtion

Also from this source

Infleqtion's Quantum RF Solution Excels at Army C5ISR NetModX23 Assessment

Infleqtion's Quantum RF Solution Excels at Army C5ISR NetModX23 Assessment

Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, is thrilled to announce the successful demonstration of SqyWire, its Quantum Radio Frequency...
UT's Texas Institute for Electronics and Infleqtion Launch Quantum Manufacturing Center of Excellence

UT's Texas Institute for Electronics and Infleqtion Launch Quantum Manufacturing Center of Excellence

The University of Texas at Austin and Infleqtion, a global quantum technologies company, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.