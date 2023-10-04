Infleqtion's Quantum RF Solution Excels at Army C5ISR NetModX23 Assessment

Infleqtion

04 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, is thrilled to announce the successful demonstration of SqyWire, its Quantum Radio Frequency (QRF) aperture/receiver system, at the Army C5ISR Network Modernization Experiment 2023 (NetModX23) evaluation. The evaluation showcased SqyWire's exceptional capabilities in interoperability with Electronic Warfare (EW) and Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) systems.

NetModX23, conducted by the Army's Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center, serves as a proving ground for disruptive C5ISR technologies, bridging the gap between theoretical potential and real-world applicability.

Dr. William Clark, VP of Quantum Development at Infleqtion, said, "QRF is a revolutionary technology addressing critical RF network management challenges. SqyWire's multifunction capabilities, secure transmission, and ultra-broadband spectrum awareness make it a game-changer in defense communications."

QRF technology harnesses Rydberg atoms, delivering groundbreaking benefits to wireless communication. It offers ultra-wideband coverage that transcends traditional RF limits, ensures extended battery life even in remote areas, and maximizes processing power while minimizing hardware size for cost-effective network expansion.

SqyWire stood out during a series of open-air tests and demonstrations in rural Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, by demonstrating remarkable receiver sensitivity across a range of spectrum from HF through SHF. Notably, the SqyWire seamlessly integrated with a leading electronic warfare sensor and a SINCGARS tactical radio, reinforcing its potential to enhance modern military communications infrastructure.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information and software-configured, quantum-enabled products that deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. With offices in Austin, TX; Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK, Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover.

SOURCE Infleqtion

