InflexionPoint Announces the Appointment of Pete Guzior as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran manufacturing industry executive will lead the expansion of the company's footprint and offerings, including AI and managed services

RED BANK, N.J., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InflexionPoint, a leading systems integrator partner to companies in regulated industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pete Guzior as chief revenue officer for the company.

Guzior, who joined InflexionPoint in late February, leads the company's revenue organization, bringing together sales, account management, strategic alliances, and marketing to create a unified, customer-centric commercial engine.

Pete Guzior

"With over thirty years of experience in the manufacturing sector, Pete brings to us a strong combination of strategic vision, operational leadership, and deep insight into helping customers maximize the value of their investments in operational technology," commented InflexionPoint CEO Kevin Hannigan.

Prior to joining InflexionPoint, Guzior served as vice president of sales for automated material handling solutions provider Trew Automation. He also worked for a decade in a variety of sales and management roles at Honeywell Intelligrated; and he spent 11 years at Dematic (formerly Rapistan) working in business development and engineering.

"At InflexionPoint, my focus is driving predictable growth while strengthening our role as a strategic partner to our customers. Increasingly, that means bringing together teams and solutions to design, build, and manage operational technology — delivering measurable outcomes and long-term value to our clients," observed Guzior.

About InflexionPoint

For over 40 years the team of technology professionals at InflexionPoint, (formerly Automated Control Concepts), driven by a passion for innovation and excellence in manufacturing and operations, has provided cutting-edge solutions across life sciences, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and critical infrastructure industries. As an independent integrator and software developer, InflexionPoint is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the challenges of modernizing operations by designing, implementing, and supporting solutions that leverage the power of automation, analytics, and AI to help them operate more safely and efficiently.

For more information:

Ashley Fiume

Marketing Communications Manager

InflexionPoint

[email protected]

+1.800.699.1983

SOURCE InflexionPoint