Inflexxion Health Expands Access to Customized Low-Dose Testosterone Therapy for Women in the Mountain West

HOLLADAY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflexxion Health, a telehealth menopause care provider serving women across the Mountain West, today announced the expansion of low-dose testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for women in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, coinciding with Valentine's Day and the growing recognition of the toll menopause takes on intimacy, confidence, and relationships.

The expansion builds on findings from Inflexxion Health's Menopause Care Survey Report, a comprehensive study of more than 1,000 women ages 40-60 across Arizona, Colorado, and Utah, which revealed a striking gap between women's lived experiences during the menopause transition and the care they receive.

The survey found that women's sexual health concerns are under-recognized and under-treated. Nearly one in three women report changes in sexual desire, and 73% report negative impacts on their intimate relationships during perimenopause and menopause. Yet, despite growing evidence supporting low-dose testosterone therapy for women suffering from low libido and reduced sexual response and satisfaction, access to hormonal care remains limited.

"As we approach Valentine's Day, which celebrates connection and closeness, we're proud to help midlife women improve their sexual wellness and regain their confidence and sense of self, all of which can be negatively impacted by the menopause transition," said Victoria Glickman Hodgkins, Founder and CEO of Inflexxion Health. "Our survey makes it clear that women want solutions, including testosterone therapy, yet too many don't receive accurate information or meaningful options. Expanding access to evidence-based testosterone therapy is about acknowledging that sexual health is important, can be treated, and women deserve better."

Inflexxion Health's care model is designed to address these gaps by enabling women to consult with clinicians trained in menopause care from the comfort of their own homes via secure video-based telehealth visits. Treatment plans are individualized and use Inflexxion Health's custom-formulated low-dose testosterone cream specifically designed for women.

"Low libido and intimacy challenges are often minimized or reframed as stress, aging, or relationship issues, rather than recognized as symptoms driven by hormonal change," said Dr. Rowena Chua, Medical Practice President at Inflexxion Health. "Testosterone therapy can be a safe and effective option for appropriately selected women, and it should be part of an informed, trust-based conversation between the patient and her clinician."

By expanding access to low-dose testosterone therapy across the Mountain West, Inflexxion Health aims to close longstanding gaps in menopause care, normalize conversations about women's sexual health, and provide women with treatment options that reflect current science.

For more information about Inflexxion Health's Testosterone Replacement Therapy, visit https://inflexxionhealth.com/testosterone-for-women

About Inflexxion Health

Inflexxion Health was founded on a simple, powerful belief: women deserve expert, accessible, and compassionate care through every stage of the menopause transition. We deliver personalized, evidence-based menopause care via telehealth video consultations. Our solution is designed for convenience, privacy, and access in the Mountain West, where geography and access to specialists shouldn't determine quality of care. For more information, visit www.inflexxionhealth.com or follow us @InflexxionHealth on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Jacobs Rebacz

[email protected]

SOURCE Inflexxion Health