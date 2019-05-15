Inflight Catering Market Forecast Report, 2023 - Top Key Players Analyzed: Abby's Aircraft Catering Service, UpperSky Catering, SATS, Air Fayre, SAAC Ltd., Newrest Catering, Emirates Flight Catering, LSG Sky Chefs & Flying Food Group: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global inflight catering market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of market are the rising focus on offering culturally diverse food, the high demand for healthy food as the growing number of health-conscious travelers, and the technological enhancements in the on-board food ordering system. However, the rising focus on weight reduction and cost-reduction in order to improve fuel consumption may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Inflight catering market is segmented based on type, service, and region.

Beverages, meal, bakery & confectionary, and other types could be explored in market in the forecast period. The market may be segmented based on services like premium service, economic service, and others that could be explored in inflight catering market in the forecast period. Economic service sector may account for the substantial share of market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Download PDF to know more details about "Inflight Catering Market" Report 2023.

Inflight catering market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, Europe may account for the substantial share of inflight catering market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the growing number of consumers willing to pay a premium for healthy diet and gourmet and the rise in mergers and acquisitions among the inflight catering business.

North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of inflight catering in this region.The key players of inflight catering market are Abby's Aircraft Catering Service, UpperSky Catering, Air Culinaire Worldwide, SATS, Air Fayre, SAAC Ltd., Air Gourmet, Newrest Catering, Emirates Flight Catering, LSG Sky Chefs, Flying Food Group, Journey Group Pls., DNATA, and Gate Gourmet. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access 104 page research report with TOC on "Inflight Catering Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-inflight-catering-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Inflight Catering in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia)

( , , Columbia)

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Inflight Catering market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Gate Gourmet



Cathay Pacific Catering



LSG Sky Chefs



Flying Food Group



Dnata



Newrest International Group



SATS Ltd



Emirates Flight Catering

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Meals



Bakery and Confectionary



Beverages



Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Inflight Catering for each application, including

Economy Class



Business Class



First Class



Other

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.