INFLUENCE élevé Magazine Debuts Exclusive Dykema 2026 Special Issue Featuring Dentistry's Leading Voices

Limited-edition issue debuts at the 13th Annual Dykema DSO Conference, featuring leaders, innovations, and ideas shaping the future of dentistry.

DENVER, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INFLUENCE élevé Magazine will debut its exclusive Dykema 2026 Special Issue at the 13th Annual Dykema DSO Conference, bringing together leading voices, innovators, and organizations helping shape the future of dentistry.

The dual cover features Brian Colao, Director of Dykema's DSO Industry Group, and Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl, whose insights highlight two of the profession's defining conversations: the evolution of the business of dentistry and the responsible integration of artificial intelligence into patient care.

At a time when dentistry is being transformed by technology, the greatest competitive advantage may still be the people behind it. Beyond technology and business strategy, the special issue explores leadership, innovation, philanthropy, personal growth, and the people driving meaningful change across the profession.

Featured contributors include Brian Colao, Director of Dykema's DSO Industry Group; Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl; Amol Nirgudkar, Co-Founder and CEO of Patient Prism; Dr. Farzeela Rupani, Chief Medical Officer of Colosseum Dental Group; Rob Woolley, CEO of HuFriedyGroup; Jeff Wheeler, Co-Founder and CEO of Children's Surgery Centers; a special tribute honoring the legacy of Pat Bauer; and additional industry leaders from across the dental profession.

The Dykema 2026 Special Issue also features organizations including Pearl, Patient Prism, Henry Schein One, Weave, Tower Leadership, Rise DDS, RipeGlobal, Zentist, and Kwikly, highlighting innovations in artificial intelligence, interoperability, patient acquisition, workforce development, practice growth, and emerging technologies.

Inside the issue, Brian Colao examines the unprecedented economic pressures facing dentistry while outlining why innovation and strategic technology adoption have become essential to long-term success.

"Leveraging technology is no longer optional—it is essential for the success of any dental organization in 2026. Doing things the way they have always been done and hoping for the best is no longer effective in the current environment," said Brian Colao, Director of Dykema's DSO Industry Group.

Ophir Tanz explores the relationship between artificial intelligence and craftsmanship, arguing that technology should reduce friction and administrative complexity while allowing clinicians to devote more time to the uniquely human aspects of dentistry.

"Dentistry and woodworking are very similar. There's a set of tools, and then there's the craft of using them well," said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl.

Complimentary print copies of the Dykema 2026 Special Issue will be available beginning July 15 at the Dykema DSO Conference while supplies last. The digital edition will also be released on July 15, 2026. Subscribers may access the issue at:

https://influentialdental.co/magazine/

About INFLUENCE élevé Magazine

Published by Influential Holdings, Inc., INFLUENCE élevé Magazine, co-founded by Julieanne O'Connor and Michael Keeter, is the first lifestyle and mindset magazine created exclusively for dental professionals, covering leadership, mindset, innovation, entrepreneurship, personal growth, and the people shaping the future of dentistry.

Media Contact

Julieanne O'Connor

Co-Founder, INFLUENCE élevé Magazine

Influential Dental

[email protected]

SOURCE Influential Dental