INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS & MUSIC INDUSTRY MAVERICK RENE MCLEAN ANNOUNCE NEW FRONT LINE LABEL SLANG

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Influence Media, a leading music rights and entertainment company is proud to announce their independent front line label SLANG led by celebrated industry maverick and Partner & Founding Advisor at Influence Media Partners, Rene McLean. A culture and technology forward music company, SLANG already boasts an impressive roster of artists including four time GRAMMY and Academy Award winning multi-hyphenate Will Smith, GRAMMY winning and multi-platinum producer Camper, GRAMMY winning and RIAA certified diamond producer 30 Roc, and Leaf, Underachievers, Isaia Huron, and more.

"I'm proud to lead SLANG's efforts to partner with quality artists and invest in their growth, regardless of genre or where they are in their respective careers. In a quickly changing music industry, SLANG artists will be surrounded by a team of like-minded strategists who will stop at nothing to further their trajectory and help them meet their goals. Our commitment to culture comes first, and we consider our SLANG roster family." Rene McLean said of the new venture.

Recently McLean has led massive catalog acquisition deals for Future, Tyler Johnson, Tainy, and more in his role at Influence Media Partners. Prior to joining Influence, he was instrumental in developing some of music's most culturally revered artists including Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and more. A Billboard Magazine Power Player, McLean is notorious for his impressive track record in various sectors of the music industry. Under McLean's guidance, management clients Kelis, LMFAO, and Cam'ron delivered the top commercially and critically performing projects of their careers. A serial entrepreneur, he founded RPM GRP which saw him working with top talent, securing partnerships with Fortune 50 companies including Pepsi, LVMH, Apple Music, among others, and establishing the highly influential Mixshow Power Summit conference which ran for 10 years.

Out of the gate, SLANG's exciting roster includes four time GRAMMY and Academy Award winning mega star Will Smith, who is one of the few black entertainers to be nominated for all four major entertainment awards in the United States. Smith is joined by established roster-mate and multi-platinum producer Camper, who is known for his chart topping hits with artists like Jay-Z, Drake, Mary J Blige, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R, and more. SLANG also boasts GRAMMY winning producer and Variety Magazine hitmaker 30 Roc, the mastermind behind Roddy Rich's RIAA certified diamond hit 'The Box', four time Platinum certified 'Rake It Up'' by Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Cardi B and various other multi-platinum hits with other rap heavyweights.

McLean's proven track record for identifying and nurturing talent sees SLANG partnering with developing artists rapper/singer Leaf, Flatbush rap-duo The Underachievers, Atlanta based rapper/storyteller Truththebull, emerging artist, songwriter, and producer Isaia Huron, underground Atlanta rapper RY XP, and more.

About Influencer Media Partners: Influence Media is a music and entertainment company whose mission is to transform the music space by partnering with artists, songwriters, and creative executives to steward legacy works and build future brand value. Backed by BlackRock and Warner Music Group, and headquartered in New York, Influence's latest fund has secured over 30 investments across music rights with GRAMMY® winning and GRAMMY® nominated artists including platinum recording artist Future, Diamond-certified recording artist and songwriter Enrique Iglesias, country superstar Blake Shelton, songwriter-producer Tyler Johnson, Puerto Rican songwriter-producer Tainy, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and more. Influence aims to disrupt the current ecosystem by creating fair, artist-first offerings around music rights and beyond.

