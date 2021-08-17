Influence Mobile Debuts on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that it has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, with a ranking of 804, cementing its spot in the top 20% of the country's most successful private companies.

Led by founder and CEO Daniel Todd, Influence Mobile has scaled rapidly since 2018, seeing as much as 300% year over year growth in 2020. The company also recently acquired Blind Ferret, a leading media agency that works with mobile app developers to acquire new users through targeted advertising campaigns. The companies joined forces to scale Influence Mobile's rewarded engagement platform [E]ngage™, which delivers high-value players to game developers and publishers like Scopely, Playtika and Peak Games, and increases the frequency and duration of users' mobile gameplay.

"Even during an unprecedented year, our team worked incredibly hard to execute against our growth goals, continuing to build our rewarded engagement platform and expand our user base - which ultimately allowed us to deliver more rewards to players than ever before," said Todd. "This honor is a true testament to the team's hard work, and with such incredible momentum, I can only hope we keep climbing up the Inc. 5000 list in years to come."

Influence Mobile is transforming a part of the mobile ecosystem that has largely remained untapped: rewards through advertising. As one of the only rewarded engagement providers, Influence Mobile has a proven track record of success both supporting app developers and publishers like Scopely, Playtika and Peak Games as well as mobile gamers looking to earn high-value rewards.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 List, companies had to be privately owned, established in the first quarter of 2017 or earlier, and garnered revenue no less than $2 million in 2020.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

For more information about Influence Mobile, visit www.influencemobile.com .

About Influence Mobile

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play , the GooglePlay Store's top rewarded gaming app in the US, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

