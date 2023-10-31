Influence Mobile Expands Down Under

Aussies can now download Rewarded Play from the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games.

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Influence Mobile , a leading rewarded engagement company who pioneered a multi-event rewards model, today announced the launch of their flagship app, Rewarded Play , in Australia. The day will excite thousands of Aussies as they can now download Rewarded Play to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Target and Uber. Influence Mobile has also expanded their gift card offerings to include some Australian exclusives, like Coles, Myer, and The Good Guys.

"The team cannot wait to welcome Aussies to our ever-growing community of over 10 million players," said Daniel Todd, founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "With Australia's robust gaming community, it was a natural next step in our expansion across the globe. We're excited to provide them with a truly unique rewarded experience."

Australia marks the second step in Influence Mobile's global expansion, following the successful launch of Rewarded Play in Canada in the fall of 2022.

Rewarded Play has not only distributed a remarkable sum of over $22 million in rewards to its users but has also achieved impressive milestones since its debut on the Google Play store in 2019. With over 10 million users, it has rapidly emerged as the leading loyalty platform for mobile gamers in the United States. Notably, while no purchases are obligatory to earn gift cards, those Rewarded Play users who opt to make purchases enjoy significantly higher rewards than they can find on any competing play-to-earn application.

About Rewarded Play

Rewarded Play is Google Play store's top rewarded gaming app in the United States. Millions of players engage with Rewarded Play to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart. Rewarded Play is owned by Influence Mobile, a company that specializes in rewarding people for everyday activities, so that everyone can live a Rewarded Life™.

About Influence Mobile

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

