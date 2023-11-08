Influence Mobile Makes Deloitte Fast 500™ List for Third Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Influence Mobile , a company dedicated to rewarding engagement, is delighted to announce its recognition as the 197-ranked company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list. This index highlights the 500 fastest-growing technology firms in North America, and the rankings are based on their impressive three-year percentage revenue growth. During this period, Influence Mobile has achieved a remarkable growth rate of 712 percent, securing its place on the list for the third consecutive year.

"We're immensely grateful to our exceptional team for their invaluable contributions in achieving this milestone. As we approach 2024, we eagerly anticipate furthering our global reach and launching innovations like RewardRush and Boost, both aimed at enhancing player experience and giving our loyal users even more reasons to stick around and enjoy our app." said Daniel Todd, CEO and founder of Influence Mobile.

Most recently, Influence Mobile celebrated a significant milestone with the launch of Rewarded Play in Australia , marking the second step in the company's global expansion journey, following the successful introduction of Rewarded Play in Canada in the fall of 2022. This expansion not only demonstrates the app's international appeal but also underscores its outstanding track record. With over 10 million users, Rewarded Play has emerged as the leading loyalty platform for mobile gamers in the United States, distributing over $22 million in rewards.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Influence Mobile

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play , the Google Play Store's top rewarded gaming app in the US, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

For more information about Influence Mobile, visit www.influencemobile.com .

