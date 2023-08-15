Influence Mobile Marks Triple Stint on Inc. 5000 with 712 Percent Revenue Boom

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading rewarded engagement firm, Influence Mobile , proudly announces its third successive feat on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of America's rapidly expanding private companies. Securing a commendable No. 832 rank, the company cements its place amongst the upper echelons, a distinguished top 17 percent of the nation's eminent private businesses.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO, Daniel Todd, Influence Mobile has seen a meteoric rise since 2019, registering an impressive three-year revenue growth of 712 percent. This success underlines the firm's relentless commitment to revolutionizing the mobile advertising space, particularly in the underserved niche of ad-based rewards.

"Our success is a testament to a brilliant team and our conviction that rewarded engagement is a game-changer for advertising. As we look to the horizon, Influence Mobile stands at the threshold of a transformative chapter. While I can't divulge all specifics at this moment, we're gearing up to launch a groundbreaking product that will elevate user engagement to unparalleled heights and amplify our retention of top players. With such promising prospects, I'm confident that the brightest days for Influence Mobile are still ahead," remarked Todd.

Being pioneers in rewarded engagement, Influence Mobile has consistently secured top-tier outcomes, driving unparalleled success for esteemed app developers and publishers such as Scopely, Playtika, and Peak Games. In fact, when gauged by leading attribution firms like Singular and Appsflyer, Influence Mobile consistently ranks among the top publishers for app developer ROI and retention — a noteworthy achievement given they are often the only private company to grace these top echelons.

Moreover, Influence Mobile has revolutionized the mobile gaming experience for millions, enabling them to effortlessly earn high-value rewards while engaging with their beloved apps. This potent blend of cutting-edge innovation and staunch user-focus positions Influence Mobile as an undisputed leader in the rapidly evolving world of mobile advertising and engagement.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Influence Mobile

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play , the GooglePlay Store's top rewarded gaming app in the US, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

For more information about Influence Mobile, visit www.influencemobile.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

CONTACT:

Allie Razo

[email protected]

SOURCE Influence Mobile