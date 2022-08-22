Influence Mobile Named #6 Best Workplace in Washington by Puget Sound Business Journal

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced Puget Sound Business Journal has honored the company on its annual list of 'Washington's Best Workplaces' for the second consecutive year. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees, who cited a high level of trust in leadership along with a fun and collaborative working culture as primary reasons why Influence Mobile is a great place to work. Influence Mobile ranked #6 among companies with less than 50 employees.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Puget Sound Business Journal for the incredible team and culture we've built at Influence Mobile," said Daniel Todd, founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "Helping our employees grow, be happy and thrive continues to be one of our core objectives, and this award helps validate all of the work we've put into fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment."

One tool Influence Mobile has found successfully feeds their employees' desire for development and engagement is their mentorship program that was launched this year. Every employee at the company has the opportunity to request a mentor, where they have access to an experienced voice for two to three hours per month. Employees then are able to discuss development opportunities, ask questions, and simply hear a new perspective. Additional ways Influence Mobile encourages their employees to grow include quarterly goals, additional training opportunities such as conferences and online learning subscriptions, and by having present managers who are willing to take on coaching roles.

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

