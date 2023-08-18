Influence Mobile Named #8 Best Workplace in Washington by Puget Sound Business Journal

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company, Influence Mobile , today announced Puget Sound Business Journal has honored the company on its annual list of 'Washington's Best Workplaces' for the third consecutive year. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees, who cited a high level of trust in leadership along with a fun and collaborative working culture as primary reasons why Influence Mobile is a great place to work. Influence Mobile ranked #8 among small companies in Washington state.

Daniel Todd, founder and CEO of Influence Mobile, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Our unwavering commitment to empowering our employees, nurturing their growth, and prioritizing their well-being is reinforced by this accolade. It's a testament to our efforts in fostering not just an outstanding workplace, but a community where triumphs are collectively relished and applauded."

While numerous companies are transitioning back to traditional office settings, Influence Mobile remains steadfast in their commitment to champion remote work. Recognizing the values of flexibility, autonomy, and the power of modern technology in fostering productivity and innovation.

Leadership is also deeply aware that relationship-building is pivotal to success. As such, they continually prioritize cultivating strong bonds both digitally and through meaningful real-life interactions, ensuring the team remains cohesive and connected.

Influence Mobile is on the lookout for individuals driven by passion, team spirit, and a desire to make a genuine impact. They not only provide the platform for you to excel professionally but also place immense value on ensuring that you find the perfect equilibrium between work and personal life. Sharing the belief that a happy employee outside of work translates to an inspired and motivated contributor within the company.

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play , Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

