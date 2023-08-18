Influence Mobile Named #8 Best Workplace in Washington by Puget Sound Business Journal

News provided by

Influence Mobile

18 Aug, 2023, 12:06 ET

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company, Influence Mobile, today announced Puget Sound Business Journal has honored the company on its annual list of 'Washington's Best Workplaces' for the third consecutive year. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees, who cited a high level of trust in leadership along with a fun and collaborative working culture as primary reasons why Influence Mobile is a great place to work. Influence Mobile ranked #8 among small companies in Washington state.

Daniel Todd, founder and CEO of Influence Mobile, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Our unwavering commitment to empowering our employees, nurturing their growth, and prioritizing their well-being is reinforced by this accolade. It's a testament to our efforts in fostering not just an outstanding workplace, but a community where triumphs are collectively relished and applauded."

While numerous companies are transitioning back to traditional office settings, Influence Mobile remains steadfast in their commitment to champion remote work. Recognizing the values of flexibility, autonomy, and the power of modern technology in fostering productivity and innovation.

Leadership is also deeply aware that relationship-building is pivotal to success. As such, they continually prioritize cultivating strong bonds both digitally and through meaningful real-life interactions, ensuring the team remains cohesive and connected.

Influence Mobile is on the lookout for individuals driven by passion, team spirit, and a desire to make a genuine impact. They not only provide the platform for you to excel professionally but also place immense value on ensuring that you find the perfect equilibrium between work and personal life. Sharing the belief that a happy employee outside of work translates to an inspired and motivated contributor within the company.

About Influence Mobile
Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

To learn more about Influence Mobile, visit InfluenceMobile.com

Contact
Allie Razo
[email protected]

SOURCE Influence Mobile

Also from this source

Influence Mobile Marks Triple Stint on Inc. 5000 with 712 Percent Revenue Boom

Influence Mobile Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.