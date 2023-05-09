Influence Mobile Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Influence Mobile , a rewarded engagement company, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list . This prestigious recognition is the result of an extensive evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and promoting a positive company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual setting.

Daniel Todd, CEO of Influence Mobile, expressed his gratitude for the company's placement on the list, stating, "Our team is at the heart of Influence Mobile, and their passion and dedication are reflected in the quality of work we deliver. As a leader, I am personally committed to ensuring that every member of our team feels supported and valued in their work. We strive to work alongside individuals who share our vision and values and are dedicated to delivering exceptional results. At Influence Mobile, we foster a workplace culture that prioritizes collaboration, teamwork, and mutual respect. Our team members are united in their commitment to our goals, and it is an honor to work alongside such talented and like-minded individuals. Together, we can achieve great things and make a positive impact in our industry."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile specializes in rewarding people for everyday activities, so that everyone can live a Rewarded Life™. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

