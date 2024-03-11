Influencer and Divi Scalp & Hair Health Founder Dani Austin to attend San Antonio's Spring Fest at Historic Market Square

March 16th, 2024

Grant Presentations: 1:45PM CST

Meet and Greet: 2PM to 4PM CST

On behalf of Divi, the leading Scalp & Hair Health Brand, Dani and her family will present female business owners with grants to support their businesses

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi, the leading brand in scalp & hair health is thrilled to announce its attendance at Spring Fest in San Antonio with founder Dani Austin and her family, to support the Hispanic community. Dani boasts over 2.1 Million Followers on Instagram and was chosen as one of Forbes' top Content Creators of 2023.

Divi Founder Dani Austin Ramirez

Every year, Spring Fest transforms the heart of San Antonio into a lively hub of music, food, and family-friendly entertainment. Yvette Ramirez, the president of the San Antonio Farmers Market Plaza Association, and Dani's aunt, will be hosting the newly extended Spring Fest.

"I'm very much looking forward to welcoming Dani to the Historic Market Square to bring awareness to the Zona Cultural (Cultural Zone) in downtown San Antonio," says Ramirez. "We are so excited by Dani's support of her culture and small women-owned businesses in our community."

Dani shares her Aunt Yvette's enthusiasm for the event. "It brings me so much joy to visit Spring Fest with my family this year. The Hispanic community is incredibly special to me and to Divi. It is an honor to be able to celebrate my Hispanic heritage by sharing products that I've worked so hard to create for women of all cultures and hair types," says Austin.

Divi will host a pop-up in Market Square on Saturday March 16th-17th, with Dani hosting a meet and greet on Saturday, March 16th from 2PM to 4PM. Attendees can stop by to enjoy free giveaways and shop the brand's product lineup including their iconic scalp serum. Additionally, guests can experience a scalp massage and a complimentary braided hair style with on-site hair stylists.

To further celebrate with the community, Divi will launch their newest product, the 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner ($26), which is formulated to detangle and smooth hair, to protect from heat up to 450°F and to provide lightweight hydration. The multitasking formula was developed by Divi's team of in-house female scientists with well-researched ingredients to support healthy hair without weighing it down. Dani and the Divi team will be handing out some of the new product to festival goers, as well as selling it in the booth for purchase.

In honor of Women's Month, Divi will also be presenting five local female founders at the festival with one thousand dollar grants to support their businesses. "Giving back to the community is at the heart of our brand. We're thrilled to be able to take a moment at the festival to support other founders who are truly making a difference in San Antonio," says Dani.

For more information on Divi and Dani Austin please contact:

[email protected]

About Divi

Founded in 2021 by creator and entrepreneur Dani Austin after her own personal hair loss journey, Divi is a Scalp & Hair health brand that champions a holistic approach to hair wellness. The brand is driven by their mission to create innovative and clean products that promote hair wellness with ingredients that are effective and backed by science. Divi's lineup includes its flagship Scalp Serum, Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Vitamins. For more information about Divi and its clean hair care solutions, please visit www.diviofficial.com or follow Divi on Instagram @diviofficial or Tiktok at @official.divi.

