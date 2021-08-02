Influencer Expert Luke Slota Joins Havas Edge As Senior Vice President Of Influencer Marketing

Prior to joining Havas Edge, Luke helped create and lead the Influencer Program at Veritone One and served as the head of media at Performance Bridge. During his celebrated career as a marketer and strategist, Slota has been successful in scaling dozens of small test campaigns into evergreen acquisition channels and enabling the companies to grow by tens of millions of dollars annually.

Havas Edge is a full-service performance marketing agency that provides a first-in-class resource for clients who seek a truly integrated performance marking approach. They are vertically integrated, offering clients experience and expertise in all aspects of performance marketing, from analytics to strategy, creative, media planning and buying across all channels, as well as the industry's best attribution and modeling capabilities. "Havas Edge is known as the industry experts, so having a pro like Luke champion our new Influencer Marketing group will make the full-service offering we have available to clients even more powerful," said Abed Abusaleh, CEO of Havas Edge. "Luke also possesses a depth of knowledge in the influencer market that is unmatched in the Advertising Industry, he will help us marry great work and cutting-edge attribution with an expanded opportunity for clients to reach new audiences. He has a lot to offer Havas Edge and our clients as a member of our Executive Team."

"I am truly excited to join a performance marketing agency that puts so much emphasis on innovation and being a champion for the growth of their clients. Mr. Slota said. "They also have great understanding and put care in their internal teams and culture and I am thrilled to be a part of the team."

Havas Edge succeeds by helping build our clients' businesses and brands – in that order. With over 30 years of experience across digital, broadcast and media domains, Edge is a leader in leveraging predictive analytics and proprietary data analysis to help clients maximize revenue. Our experienced creative and production team, media strategists and data analysts work together to develop and execute highly profitable performance marketing campaigns using the most advanced attribution models in the industry. For more information visit http://www.havasedge.com

