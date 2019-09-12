Influencer Fraud is a $1.3 Billion Racket, But Companies Can Protect Themselves from Being Scammed

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since the study, "Brands Whose Instagram Sponsored Posts Had Highest Fake Follower % (>$10k Spend)" was released last year, concern over influencer fraud has dominated headlines. Professor Roberto Cavazos of the University of Baltimore's most recent study discovered companies are being deceived out of $1.3 billion annually by fake influencers. As a new industry rises of companies who charge exorbitantly to vet influencers, communications expert, Lilian Raji, President of The Lilian Raji Agency, believes it's up to companies to evaluate influencers themselves. With release of her free new e-book, "Influencer Fraud: Weeding Out the Fakers, Liars and the Delusional," companies now have an indispensable resource to do just that.

Stop Contributing to the $1.3 Billion Influencer Fraud Market using "Influencer Fraud: Weeding Out the Fakers, Liars and the Delusional."

"At its best, influencer marketing can be an invaluable strategy for brands to create authentic relationships with their customers, but only when it's done correctly," said Raji. "When we work with clients on influencer marketing strategy, we execute an exhaustive process to ensure our influencer candidate recommendations are free of potential fraudsters. This e-book represents our playbook for safeguarding our clients' dollars."

"Influencer Fraud: Weeding Out the Fakers, Liars and the Delusional" provides companies step-by-step instructions on how to vet influencer candidates and keep their marketing dollars from contributing to the growing influencer fraud racket. Every influencer fraud tactic, along with telltale signs, is addressed in detail -- from the most common practice of buying fake followers, to the more sophisticated techniques of botting, using social media pods and alleging fake sponsorships.

The e-book details why having too many international followers can be evidence of fraud; when having thousands of real followers doesn't necessarily mean that influencer will deliver a return on investment; and how even legitimate influencers can still be scammers. The appendix includes The Lilian Raji Agency's popular "Influencer Marketing Toolkit," guidelines and templates to launch an effective influencer marketing campaign.

"Influencer Fraud: Weeding Out the Fakers, Liars and the Delusional" is available for free on The Lilian Raji Agency website at https://www.lmrpr.com/influencer-marketing-fraud.

About The Lilian Raji Agency

Since 2005, The Lilian Raji Agency has served as trusted business consultant, communications strategist and public relations boutique agency of record for both small and global luxury lifestyle brands worldwide. With a bespoke approach to working with clients, The Lilian Raji Agency succeeds for companies by building a tailored strategy around an in-depth understanding of the company DNA. The prescribed strategy is then used to help companies attract and, subsequently, create loyalty among their target customers.

The Lilian Raji Agency's extensive client portfolio includes work with global companies such as S.T. Dupont, InterContinental Hotels Group, Ikeuchi Organic and WatchBox; government agencies including UBIFRANCE, Quebec Government Delegation and the Italian Trade Commission; and smaller brands such as Claudio Pino, OYOBox and GRO Eyewear. Learn more at www.lilianraji.com.

For More Information

Lilian M Raji

The Lilian Raji Agency

(646) 789-4427 ext 701

lilian@lmrpr.com

SOURCE The Lilian Raji Agency

Related Links

http://www.lilianraji.com

