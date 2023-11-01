Influencer Krista Horton Launches Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

News provided by

Horton Rum

01 Nov, 2023, 11:07 ET

Made with Real Coconut Rum, the 12-can Party Pack is Here to Prove You Don't Need Sunshine for a Fun Time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails, a line of perfectly-crafted coconut rum-based canned cocktails from influential content creator Krista Horton and husband Bryce Horton, hits shelves across the country today. Made with real distilled rum from Florida Caribbean Distillers (FCD) – the largest rum producer in the continental U.S. – and coconut, the bright line includes Diet Kola, Pineapple Soda and Lime Soda to amp up any party.

Continue Reading
Horton Rum Hero Image
Horton Rum Hero Image

Krista Horton gained a following by giving them an unfiltered look into her life, building a dedicated community who looked to her for friendship and fun. Though she has collaborated with several popular brands, Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails is Krista's first self-owned project. A portable new spin on her favorite cocktail combo: coconut rum and diet cola, the bubbly lineup brings to market a new kind of coconut rum experience. Exclusively available in a 12-can Party Pack, Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails are the perfect choice to brighten your next gathering – no matter the season.

"As a longtime-lover of the coconut rum and diet cola pairing, it was a dream to create a ready-to-drink cocktail for people to enjoy without the hassle of mixing a drink," said Krista Horton, founder of Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails. "When anyone sips on a Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails canned cocktail, they are choosing to have more fun and create flavor-filled memories with their favorite people – cheers!"

Available nationwide,

The Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails 12-Can Party Pack features four 12 oz cans of each expression and is currently available on DrinkHorton.com and through select retailers for a suggested price of $43.99.

Media Contact:  KLG PR: [email protected]

About Horton: Ready-to-Drink Cocktails: Founded by influential content creator, Krista Horton, Horton Rum is a line of ready-to-drink cocktails made with real Caribbean rum. The line includes Diet Kola, Pineapple Soda and Lime Soda, all housed in 12 oz cans with a 7% ABV. Horton Rum is currently available as a 12-can Party Pack that includes 4 cans of each flavor for a SRP of $43.99. They are available to ship to AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MO, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, WA and WI. For more information follow Horton Rum on Instagram at @DrinkHorton and visit DrinkHorton.com.

SOURCE Horton Rum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.