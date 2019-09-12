Influencer Marketing Association Launches As The Official Trade Organization Committed To Influencer Marketing

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Influencer Marketing Association (IMA) launched as the official trade organization committed to protecting the authenticity and ethics of influencer marketing. Founded by a group of influencer marketing and communications agency veterans who lead the influencer marketing industry today, including HUNTER and 360PR+ and, as well as leading brands like Best Buy, IMA will ensure ethical standards are met while advocating on behalf of influencers, marketers and consumers.

As influencer marketing continues to heat up, and brands are dedicating more funds to the practice, the organization will provide members with the most up-to-date influencer marketing tools and resources on best practices, measurement standards and trends from the constantly evolving industry.

"We founded the Influencer Marketing Association to help establish parameters and guardrails for this growing and changing industry," said IMA Executive Director Kristy Sammis. "We believe in the value of integrating the human element and leading-edge technology while operating under a set of ethical standards to help brands achieve marketing objectives. We hope to be a resource for brands and agencies looking for authentic, credible, objective influencer marketing strategies."

IMA welcomes agencies, brands and technology platform professionals who are equally committed to protecting and educating the industry on the value of the human element of influencer marketing. IMA membership information and an application can be found here.

Influencer Marketing Association Board Members include:

Angela Chambliss , Best Buy

, Best Buy Barbara Jones , Blissful Media Group

, Blissful Media Group Caitlin Melnick , 360PR+

, 360PR+ Casey Depalma , Unilever

, Unilever Cat Lincoln, CLEVER

Danica Kombol , Everywhere Agency

, Everywhere Agency Donetta Allen , HUNTER

, HUNTER Fran Richards , Hookit

, Hookit Jamie Lieberman , Hashtag Legal

, Hashtag Legal Jenny Heinrich , Weber Shandwick

, Weber Shandwick Jyl Johnson Pattee , Forward Influence

, Forward Influence Kendra Bracken-Ferguson , Beautycon

, Beautycon Kristy Sammis , CLEVER

, CLEVER Lyle Stevens , Mavrck

, Mavrck Paula Bruno , Blissful Media Group

, Blissful Media Group Stacey Ferguson , Blogalicious

, Blogalicious Stefania Pomponi , CLEVER



ABOUT THE INFLUENCER MARKETING ASSOCIATION

The Influencer Marketing Association (IMA) is the official trade organization committed to protecting the authenticity and ethics of influencer marketing. The mission of the association is to drive growth in influencer marketing, advocate on behalf of influencers, marketers and consumers by ensuring ethical standards are met. Founded by a group of influencer marketing and communications agency veterans, IMA serves as the go-to resource on best practices, measurement standards, and trends.

