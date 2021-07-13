Influencer Marketing Company Fohr Launches Tool for Brands to Find, and Work With, Their Biggest Fans

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fohr, an influencer marketing and technology company, recently launched its Ambassador Management Platform (AMP): a new tool that helps companies attract influencers, creators, and customers to be ambassadors for their brand.

For too long, working relationships between influencers and brands have been established mainly through personal connections and cold DMs—making it difficult for influencers to land campaigns without a direct company contact or preexisting relationship. Brands have historically chosen influencer partners based on who they know personally, lacking the tools to find and judge talent based on their qualifications.

Taking a cue from traditional career pages, Fohr has set out to professionalize the influencer industry and level the playing field with AMP. Through the platform, clients can attract and vet talent via a custom careers-style page, onboard ambassadors, monitor content and measure campaign performance—all in one place. Influencers finally know where and how to express interest in partnering with their favorite brands.

"It's taking things off the social networks and really legitimizing it and saying, 'Here's a business tool for brands to use to attract new talent,'" said Eleni McCready, Senior Director, Brand Media and Community Development at Lilly Pulitzer.

Influencers are becoming the driving force for brand discovery. With brands set to spend up to $15 billion on influencer marketing by 2022 (Business Insider), Fohr's solution will equip them to spend those dollars wisely. When applying via a brand's AMP page, influencers pull in data from their social platforms and answer custom onboarding questions. This data helps brands determine who out of the pool of applicants is an authentic, best possible fit for their ambassador programs.

But it's more than just a recruiting platform. The technology also helps clients aggregate their ambassadors' content and measure performance. This makes long-term partnerships manageable and solves for a lack of reporting tools and understanding of ROI within the marketplace.

Fohr's Ambassador Management Platform (AMP) is available now. For more information, visit www.fohr.co/ambassadors .

About Fohr

Fohr is the leading authority on influencer marketing when it comes to building long-term relationships between discerning brands and tastemakers. Fohr combines technology and analytics to create end-to-end tools for brands and influencers. They also run best-in-class campaigns for some of the biggest brands in the world.

Fohr is based in New York City. To learn more, visit www.fohr.co and follow Fohr on Instagram , YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter .

