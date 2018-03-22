Influencer Marketing Platform Julius Deploys Earned Media Value Index to Help Marketers Identify High-Performing Partners

As a proprietary, artificial intelligence tool based on Ayzenberg's Soulmates.AI platform, EMVI can identify the cash value of various engagements based on their specific timing, season, product market and consumer segment. That insight is much more accurate than competing products, which simply gather an earned-to-paid equivalent estimate by blindly multiplying total engagements against current auction pricing. Instead, Julius is partnering with EMVI to measure previous success, forecast potential and report on actual results.

"For data-driven advertisers, influencer marketing is one of the most effective advertising forums available," said Bryn Caruso, VP of Julius. "By implementing Ayzenberg's EMV Index, clients can measure cash-based performance across nine social media platforms, so they can make informed decisions on everything from multichannel deployments to customizing an individual post."

Influencer marketing has continued to explode in recent years, becoming the new staple across modern marketing programs. However, the quickly evolving nature of these campaigns has made gauging success in objective, ROI-specific terms difficult.

"Previous behavior is always the strongest indicator of future performance," said Chris Strawser, vice president of strategy and partnerships for Ayzenberg Group. "These influencers are sharing custom content with their audiences to help increase product awareness, drive sales and widen brand visibility through non-paid advertising channels. Without understanding earned media value history, brands are investing blindly."

Julius now offers EMVI at no additional cost to current and potential clients. Brands, marketers and agencies looking to improve how they identify, negotiate and ultimately engage social media influencers are encouraged to schedule a demo by visiting: www.juliusworks.com.

About Julius

Julius is the only 100 percent vetted influencer marketing platform providing influencer search, deep discovery and outreach for leading brands and agencies, allowing them to deliver efficiency at scale. As the premier influencer marketing platform, Julius provides marketers with rich influencer data, advanced search capabilities and end-to-end campaign management tools required to organize a successful influencer marketing strategy.

About Ayzenberg's Earned Media Value Index

Developed with Ayzenberg's proprietary artificial intelligence platform, Soulmates.AI, the Earned Media Value Index (EMVI) evaluates and applies cash values to social media and influencer marketing campaigns. Beyond sterile demographics, raw reach estimates and a blind tally of total impressions, EMVI measures social efforts by pairing audience segments, time-of-day interactions and product verticals against platform-distinct predictive modeling to deliver real-world transparency. With EMVI, marketers can finally validate the results of their earned media efforts.

