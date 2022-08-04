Influencer Marketing Platform Market, Increasing Partnership and Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost the Market Growth-Technavio

This market research report segments the influencer marketing platform market by Application (Fashion and lifestyle, Food and entertainment, Travel and holiday, Sports and fitness, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The fashion and lifestyle category will significantly increase its market share in the influencer marketing platform. Fashion and lifestyle firms may increase their reach and market their goods and services in fresher ways that connect to their brand values thanks to influencer marketing.

Additionally, high penetration, millennial social media platform usage, the need to respond to rapidly evolving fashion trends, and influencer marketing strategies are all prompting fashion and lifestyle firms to increase their investment. Download a free sample report.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Vendor Landscape

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AspireIQ Inc., Brandwatch, Captiv8 Inc., Emplifi Czech Republic, ExpertVoice Inc., Impact Tech Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear.com Ltd., Launchmetrics, Linqia Inc, Lumanu Inc., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, and SocialEdge Inc. among others.

Product News and Insights

Socialbakers.com - This company provides a full-service influencer marketing platform that enables customers to find the best influencers for their businesses, verify their qualifications, and evaluate their outcomes.

- This company provides a full-service influencer marketing platform that enables customers to find the best influencers for their businesses, verify their qualifications, and evaluate their outcomes. Expertvoice.com - This business provides a platform for influencing marketing for use across a range of industries to advance clients' online brands.

- This business provides a platform for influencing marketing for use across a range of industries to advance clients' online brands. Impact.com - This business provides a platform for influencer marketing that allows customers to create and improve influencer programs with flexibility and data insight.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 27.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AspireIQ Inc., Brandwatch, Captiv8 Inc., Emplifi Czech Republic, ExpertVoice Inc., Impact Tech Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear.com Ltd., Launchmetrics, Linqia Inc, Lumanu Inc., Mavrck LLC, Modern Agency SAS, Onalytica Ltd., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, SocialEdge Inc., The W Factory LLC, and Upfluence Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Fashion and lifestyle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fashion and lifestyle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fashion and lifestyle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fashion and lifestyle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fashion and lifestyle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Travel and holiday - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Travel and holiday - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Travel and holiday - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Travel and holiday - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Travel and holiday - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Emplifi Czech Republic as

Exhibit 101: Emplifi Czech Republic as - Overview



Exhibit 102: Emplifi Czech Republic as - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Emplifi Czech Republic as - Key offerings

10.4 ExpertVoice Inc.

Exhibit 104: ExpertVoice Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: ExpertVoice Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: ExpertVoice Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Impact Tech Inc.

Exhibit 107: Impact Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Impact Tech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Impact Tech Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 IZEA Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 110: IZEA Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: IZEA Worldwide Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: IZEA Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 JuliusWorks, Inc.

Exhibit 113: JuliusWorks, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: JuliusWorks, Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: JuliusWorks, Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Launchmetrics

Exhibit 116: Launchmetrics - Overview



Exhibit 117: Launchmetrics - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Launchmetrics - Key offerings

10.9 Linqia Inc

Exhibit 119: Linqia Inc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Linqia Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Linqia Inc - Key offerings

10.10 Lumanu Inc.

Exhibit 122: Lumanu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Lumanu Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Lumanu Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Mavrck LLC

Exhibit 125: Mavrck LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mavrck LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Mavrck LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Upfluence Inc.

Exhibit 128: Upfluence Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Upfluence Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Upfluence Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

