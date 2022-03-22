Influencer Marketing Platform Market is estimated to reach US$ 90,238.9 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 30.81%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study published by Astute Analytica, the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is projected to make a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 8,393.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 90,238.9 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 30.81% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Over the last few years, brands have started looking beyond traditional celebrities and have collaborated with online celebrities/influencers for endorsing their products. Social media portals such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest are perceived as the ideal platforms for marketing purposes. The continuously increasing user base of these social media apps has helped marketers to increase customer engagement and understand their pain points via influencers' interactions.

The market is majorly driven by the customers' shift towards video-based content across the OTT space. With the increasing use of smartphones and 3G and 4G networks, video consumption has grown tremendously in the last few years. Therefore, organizations are designing marketing strategies for video-based content streaming across digital channels. As per a Google study in 2017, YouTube is the second-most used search engine across the world. Moreover, as the television viewership reduced by 50% among the age group of 18–26 in 2017, video-based marketing increased from 63% in 2017 to 81% in 2018, according to Wyzowl's statistics. Therefore, organizations are unable to target their potential consumers through traditional marketing techniques and hence, are moving towards the influencer marketing technique that enables them to target potential buyers. However, the lack of capabilities to measure campaign effectiveness hampers the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

Software component type dominates the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market in 2021

Based on component, market is divided into software and services. The software component has the highest share in the global influencer marketing platform market in 2021 and is further estimated to continue its dominance over the projection period. Influencer marketing software are online tools that make the influencer marketing process easier for brands.

Search, discovery & onboarding function has the highest share global influencer marketing platform market

Search, discovery & onboarding function holds the highest market share in the influencer marketing platform market in terms of function. Companies may use influencer search and discovery tools to locate the proper brand ambassadors using a variety of variables, such as audience demographics, content effectiveness, and performance, saving time and money over manual searches.

Large enterprises lead the influencer marketing platform market in 2021

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021, owing to the need to deploy more cost-effective and efficient marketing strategies. The small & micro enterprises segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period. This is because SMEs can collaborate with micro-and nano-influencers, which helps them in increasing brand awareness and traffic to the company website at affordable prices.

Consumer goods & services industry has the highest share of the global influencer marketing platform market

Consumer goods & services industry is the highest end user industry in the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market in 2021 and is also estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Among the consumer goods & services, the fashion and apparel sector have the highest share. The rising need for high-end lifestyle and fashion brands to be more approachable for people and create closer interactions with them is driving the adoption of such advertising practices.

North America is the highest shareholder region in global influencer marketing platform market

North America dominates the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market in 2021. The availability of a significant talent pool in platform development, AI-based analytics, and digital marketing in the region offers a conducive ecosystem for market growth. Asia Pacific registers the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2030. The expanding number of social media users is projected to enhance the influencer marketing platform market in the Asia Pacific region.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 8,393.4 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 90,238.9 Million Expected CAGR Growth 30.81% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players Activate, Brandwatch, CreatorIQ, Grin, and Impact Tech, Inc. among others. Segments Covered By Component, By Function (Module), By Subscription Plan, By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Landscape

ACTIVATE is an end-to-end influencer technology with discovery, workflow, relationship management, measurement, and an opt in base of more than 150k influencers. ACTIVATE is the partner of choice for a variety of brands and agencies that span across verticals, such as Brooks Brothers, Harmless Harvest, FabFitFun, Tinder, Walmart, Soylent, Rent the Runway, Levi's, Dollar Shave Club, Estee Lauder , Reebok and more.

influencers. ACTIVATE is the partner of choice for a variety of brands and agencies that span across verticals, such as Brooks Brothers, Harmless Harvest, FabFitFun, Tinder, Walmart, Soylent, Rent the Runway, Levi's, Dollar Shave Club, , Reebok and more. Affable is a fast-growing data company in the influencer marketing ecosystem. It is a top-notch solution for brands: it provides the tools to be able to market at scale while preserving a personal touch. Affable is an end-to-end influencer marketing platform that uses machine learning and big data analytics to help brands and agencies find micro-influencers, manage campaigns and measure performance.

Brandbassador is the ultimate ambassador marketing management tool for fast-growing eCommerce brands, created by the founders of Onepiece after they experienced their own success with ambassador marketing. The company's online platform combines corporate brands with people who give them space in their social media channels in exchange for money, goods and services, enabling clients to become ambassadors and can be called influencers on social media profiles with many followers.

CreatorIQ as a modern company with a modern business plan; the company seeks to match companies with social media influencers to produce an influencer-fueled ad plan fit for the Twitter age. CreatorIQ is the most trusted software to unify and power advanced influencer marketing for the world's most innovative enterprises.

GRIN is a marketing software that enables direct-to-consumer brands to collaborate and manage their relationships with influencers. It provides social platforms, e-commerce solutions, and communication tools. The software enables brands with the discovery and outreach to relationship management and campaigns, product seeding, discount codes and affiliate links, content and rights management, sales tracking, and deep analytics services. It also manages the logistics, record-keeping, analytics, and payment for influencer marketing.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market:

By Component segment of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into:

Software



Services



Consulting





Deployment & Integration





Maintenance and Support





Outsourced (Managed)

By Function (Module) segment of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into:

Search, Discovery & Onboarding



Campaign Management



Influencer Relationship Management



Risk & Compliance



Contract & Pay Management



Analytics & Reporting



Others (Process Automation & Optimization)

By Subscription Plan segment of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into:

Basic



Pro



Enterprise

By Enterprise Size segment of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into:

Large Enterprises



Medium-sized Enterprises



Small & Micro Enterprises

By Industry segment of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into:

Retail & E-commerce



Consumer Goods & Services



Fashion & Apparel





Electronics





Sports & Wellness





Food & Beverages





Others



Healthcare



Banking



Education



Hospitality



Travel



Entertainment & Media (Gaming)



Others (payments, ticketing)

By Region segment of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is sub-segmented into:

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Western Europe





The UK







Germany







France







Italy







Spain







Rest of Western Europe





Eastern Europe





Poland







Russia







Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia





Bahrain





UAE





Rest of MEA



Latin America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of Latin America

