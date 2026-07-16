INFLUENCER REALITY SERIES 'BIKINI ISLAND' SETS SAIL ACROSS YOUTUBE, FANVUE, SOCIALS, AND SWIMWEAR

11 Influencers. 6 Destinations. 100 Million Fans. One Competitive Journey to Launch Their Own Swimwear Brands.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bikini Island, the new fun and flirty creator-reality series and apparel brand will premiere on YouTube July 24th, as a weekly series, bringing together eleven of social media's most recognizable personalities for a six-month adventure that combines a traveling content house, competition, flirty-fashion, and entrepreneurship. Alongside the premiere of Bikini Island, each cast member will launch their own exclusive content page on Fanvue, taking fans beyond the weekly episodes with sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes access.

11 Influencers. 6 Destinations. 100 Million Fans. One Competitive Journey to Launch Their Own Swimwear Brands. Post this The Little Bikinis - just some of the cast from Bikini Island

Created by Cali10 Management in partnership with Fanvue, the series follows the cast with a collective reach exceeding 100 million followers as they travel across six iconic destinations. Filming kicked off at Miami Swim Week and the cast will continue to travel through Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Mexico and more over the next six months while creating their original swimwear brands from concept to launch.

Hosted by Rosie Okumura, the inaugural cast includes McKenzi Brooke, Alina Collado, Jada Durroh, Taylor Fordham, Stephanie Margarucci (Beasteater), Kiki Raj, sisters Rave and Kiera Vanias, Alisha Revel and Giada Ryann along with surprise appearances, influencers, and judges throughout the season. From Miami Swim Week to Hawaii, the journey unfolds throughout the year before reaching its dramatic season finale at the end of this year.

Part docu-flirt, part competition, and part entrepreneurial experiment, Bikini Island gives viewers unprecedented access to the sometimes relatable but often unbelievable lives of today's creator class. Throughout the season, audiences will witness the challenges of building a fashion bikini brand while navigating the creator economy, travel, collaboration, competition, and a fair amount of tea.

Unlike traditional reality television, the swim brands developed during the series won't remain on-screen. Each creator will launch her own collection during the release of Season One, allowing fans to purchase the very designs they watched develop throughout the series.

"Bikini Island represents everything we believe the future of the creator economy can be," said Gabriel Gornell, Co-Founder of Cali10. "At its core, Bikini Island is a fun, flirty, and completely unpredictable ride. But beneath the escapism, these creators aren't just entertainers—they're entrepreneurs building real businesses in real time. Fans won't just watch from their sofas—they'll step directly into the experience through weekly episodes, the creators' social channels, exclusive content on Fanvue, live appearances at events like Miami Swim Week, and ultimately through the swimwear brands themselves. It's a fully integrated ecosystem that blurs the line between content, community, commerce, and culture. That's something traditional television simply can't do."

The series introduces a first-of-its-kind distribution model that combines premium long-form entertainment with socials, direct-to-fan engagement, exclusive content, creator-owned digital storefronts, and IRL experiences.

Follow @JoinBikiniIsland across all socials, subscribe to exclusive content at Join Bikini Island. And check out the Bikini Island website for a deeper dive.

ABOUT BIKINI ISLAND

Bikini Island is a creator-driven reality series following eleven social media influencers as they travel to six iconic destinations over six months while creating content, building businesses, and launching their own swimwear brands. Combining documentary storytelling, competition, travel, fashion, and entrepreneurship, the series offers a first-of-its-kind look at the future of creator-led entertainment and commerce.

ABOUT CALI10 MANAGEMENT

CALI 10 Management is a talent management, brand development, and media company founded by entertainment executive Gabriel Gornell and attorney Kenneth Ingber. Focused on the rapidly evolving creator economy, Cali10 represents influencers, digital talent, and emerging personalities while developing innovative opportunities across content production, brand partnerships, merchandising, licensing, live events, and direct-to-consumer commerce. The company is built on the belief that today's creators are not only entertainers but entrepreneurs capable of building enduring brands and businesses. Through projects such as Bikini Island, Cali10 is pioneering new models that combine entertainment, commerce, and fan engagement, helping creators transform their influence into scalable enterprises.

Website: joinbikiniisland.com

SOURCE Bikini Island LLC