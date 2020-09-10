Influencers are transforming the gaming industry, according to analysis by HypeFactory

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Projections show that by 2023, there will be over three billion gamers worldwide, and the industry's rapid growth shows no signs of slowing down.

Close to 90% of all influencer marketing campaigns include Instagram as part of their strategy, but when it comes to gaming influencers, other platforms have proven to be more effective, according to leading influencer marketing agency HypeFactory .

In such a competitive and exciting industry, companies have to make bold strategies to put their products in front of prospective customers. As a result, influencer marketing is transforming the industry.

Today, people of all ages and from all walks of life are enjoying games on their phones, computers, and consoles, with blockbuster games regularly compared favourably to Hollywood movies and industry-leading titles such as Fortnite, Raid: Shadow Legends, Overwatch, and Grand Theft Auto V being classed among some of the most successful media products in the world.

Regina Tsvyrova - Chief Operating Officer at HypeFactory, commented:

"The gaming industry has come a long way over the last few decades. What was once a niche hobby, enjoyed by small communities occasionally, has grown into a global phenomenon with an industry value of more than $150 billion ."

In parallel, the influencer industry has also shown rapid growth in recent years, with the market effectively doubling in size in 2016 and expecting to hit $15 billion in 2022 .

"With younger generations, in particular, increasingly relying on their favourite online personalities and social media stars for product and lifestyle recommendations, brands can enjoy impressive results through influencer partnerships, building awareness, and demand for their products and services. It's easy to see why the status of influencers are rising daily," added Tsvyrova.

Instagram dominates influencer marketing in general, but when it comes to gaming, YouTube stands out as the best option for gamers influencing traction, according to HypeFactory. With some of YouTube's most subscribed accounts being video game players, it's clear to see that the potential reach for an influencer campaign of this kind can be enormous.

Gaming commentary, reaction videos, and 'Let's Play' videos, in which content creators play through a game progressively over a series of videos and react in real-time, routinely rack up hundreds of thousands, or even millions of views in certain cases. Gamers appreciate being able to see a game in action in video format, rather than simply looking at still images or screenshots on other platforms, such as Instagram.

New platforms devoted entirely to video games, like Twitch and TikTok, have also proven to be hugely popular for influencers.

There's a lot that goes into building an efficient gaming influencer campaign, and HypeFactory would know, becoming the go-to influencer marketing agency for many leading brands. So how do developers, publishers, and other gaming professionals make effective use of influencer marketing to generate hype and attention for their app or game?

"It all begins with finding the right format for each promo and choosing a platform that appeals to the intended audience, before selecting a form of promotion that best suits the game in question," advised Tsvyrova. "This could be a simple minute-long gameplay clip as part of a larger YouTube video, or a live 'Let's Play' stream."

"Forecasts, predictions, and data analysis can assist with the development of an influencer campaign, and influencer marketing agencies are able to manage this, making use of a range of technologies and systems to plan out the best course of action for each campaign."

From late 2019 into 2020, HypeFactory recruited multiple YouTubers across several regions to promote the latest medieval strategy title, Hustle Castle, by MY.GAMES , to a larger audience by introducing the game to players in new markets.

HypeFactory worked together with 40 influencers to show off the title to hundreds of thousands of subscribers. It made use of various techniques to captivate audience attention and generate clicks and interest in the game, from 60-90 second video clips to links in the video descriptions and comments.

The campaign overachieved its targets and reached a total coverage of 6.3 million.

"This is just one example of the power of social media influencing when it comes to video game marketing," concluded Tsvyrova. "TV spots and magazine coverage can still help to sell games, but it's clear to see that influencer marketing is becoming an increasingly dominant force in this field and should form an integral part of any serious studio's marketing efforts."

