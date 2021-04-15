Influencers, businesswomen connect over intersection of work, motherhood, philanthropy and wellness for St. Jude Mom Boss Summit
Register today for this free livestream event for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Apr 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
On Wednesday, April 21, join the St. Jude Mom Boss Summit, a free livestream event designed to raise awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and empower moms of all backgrounds to "level-up their Mom Boss skills" to reach their full potential personally and professionally. Secure your spot by registering today at stjude.org/momboss.
WHY:
Whether you are a mom, mamá, mom-to-be, godmother, auntie or mompreneur, the summit offers engaging sessions and conversations led by St. Jude moms, and successful women entrepreneurs and social media influencers who will leave you feeling inspired and recharged.
Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
WHEN:
Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. CT
MORE INFO:
Visit stjude.org/momboss.
WHO:
Featured speakers include Pamela Silva, Riche Holmes Grant, Leticia Barr, Farzana Nayani, Zaiba Hasan, Dr. Uzma Jafri, Marlena Stell, Susan Comfort, Laura Johnson, Jeannette Kaplun and St. Jude cancer survivor Tayde CruzDodds. Read more about these women here.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
