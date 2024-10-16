MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion CBD Products' latest offering contains 0% THC—and 0% CBD. The online CBD retailer's new venture, Best Skincare, aims to provide people everywhere with affordable, luxurious skincare products that help them look and feel their best. The company's skincare lines for women and men, ELLA and SAVAGE, are helping customers across the U.S. and Canada get better skin thanks to superior products and one surprise ingredient: education.

Savage for Men by Best Skincare

For ELLA's marketing, education meant reaching a wide and already skincare-savvy female audience looking for new ways to get glowing skin. To this end, the brand partnered with several influencers over the past two years, creating authentic content that truly showed off the diverse products in ELLA's skincare line, and their diverse uses.

In one of her "get unready with me" videos, Ashley of @digitally.flower greeted her audience and began removing her makeup with ELLA's Fruit Milk Cleanser, a sensitive formula designed for all skin types. After following it with ELLA's toner, eye cream, and vitamin C brightening serum, she finished with the retinol night cream. "I've got to say", the influencer crooned while applying the cream, "this is one of my faves, it leaves my skin feeling so smooth and soft".

This versatile range of products also suits a versatile range of lifestyles. From content creators like Ashley to busy entrepreneurs like Michelle Yee, a model and past Fusion CBD Products sponsored athlete, women in different walks of life have used and loved Fusion's moisturizing and anti-aging products. Last year, UFC muay thai fighter Helena Padilla also endorsed ELLA's women's skincare line to her followers, stating "to all my girls out there who love taking care of themselves, here is your new favourite skincare product. Fusion CBD not only keeps me healthy during training, but it also keeps my face super pretty."

The range of products on display in these partnership videos offered a taste of ELLA's broader collection: from simple moisturizers for life on-the-go to masques for relaxing after a long day, skincare aficionados and beginners alike can find products that suit them in ELLA's collection. The brand's drops include:

The latter product was featured on Instagram by one of ELLA's latest fans, Brazilian-born, US-based actor, producer and write Karmel Bortoleti. Posing with a bottle of ELLA's AHA Fruit Toner against a brilliant white background, Bortoleti offered a discount code to her over 300, 000 followers.

This wasn't the beginning of Fusion CBD Products' relationship with Bortoleti, however; the company has invested in two movies produced by and featuring the actor, including the historical horror The Abode (2023), and UNfelt, a psychological thriller due to be released in 2024. The movie follows one woman's daring escape from the clutches of a psychopath with the help of his bodyguard.

This versatility in uses, partnerships, and lifestyles reflects one of Best Skincare's mottos, shared on its website: "everyone deserves beautiful skin". But what about people who may not know they deserve beautiful skin—and who may have no idea how to achieve it?

This insight was how Savage Skincare for men was born. When Best Skincare's CEO Danny Campolargo set out to create a companion collection for ELLA, he didn't just want to make moisturizers for men: he wanted a self-contained skincare ecosystem designed for the modern man. It needed to be easy to use and easy to incorporate into any morning or night skincare routine without a lot of planning, or even a profound understanding of skincare.

"Savage Skincare is part of getting ready to face the world," said Campolargo, speaking about his vision for the products. "Your skin and your beard are often the first thing people see, and when you feel good about them, it makes a big difference in the way you live your life."

This philosophy led to the creation of a series of bespoke skincare products, including:

Savage Bio Wrinkle Defence, a peptide-powered anti-aging serum that helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Savage pH Balancing Moisturizer, a nourishing everyday men's moisturizer.

Savage Conditioning Shaving Cream, a non-foaming, moisturizing shaving cream fortified with coconut, sesame and avocado oils.

Each Savage Skincare for men product is created to help streamline and simplify men's skincare routines, and to this end, Savage Skincare is suitable for all skin types. From dry, irritated skin to oily skin and normal skin, each product helps to balance skin's pH and make it feel comfortable and smooth.

But there was another issue. While concepts like skin type, pH and application methods are well-known to skincare aficionados, for many people, they're not obvious at all. Recognizing that men's skincare can be challenging and even intimidating for beginners, Best Skincare launched a blog dedicated to helping men create a skincare routine, care for their skin, and understand why it matters. From the history of beard oil to a how-to on identifying skin types, the blog makes skincare accessible, easy-to-understand, and engaging for pros and newbies alike. The company's outreach also includes partnering with influencers to share the benefits of Savage Skincare; the brand is notably used by Vlad Gold, a Fusion CBD Products spokesperson and fitness influencer.

And at Best Skincare, it's not just about skin—at least, not always. To further help their male clients take charge of their skin health, the company created an ultra-conditioning beard balm. According to Best Skincare's website, "a beard is like a suit of armour that provides protection and gives the wearer a sense of confidence and strength. But it is important to groom a beard properly in order to maintain its shape and health." This all comes back to Best Skincare's belief that how we live our lives starts with how we feel about ourselves, and how we feel about ourselves starts with how we take care of ourselves.

Best Skincare was founded by Danny Campolargo in 2022. The company partners with a leading skincare manufacturer in Los Angeles, California to create men's skincare products that meet safety and quality standards, and which are manufactured in FDA, GMP, USDA, and NFS facilities. The company's entire collection is vegan and produced with natural ingredients, and all its packaging and shipping materials are compostable and eco-conscious. Best Skincare is based in Miami, Florida, and ships to the USA and Canada.

